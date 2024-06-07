Recipe: Fancy Martinis for World Gin Day

What's life without a great martini, especially in the run-up to World Gin Day. Put your bartending and drama skills to good use and throw together Vikram Ku's impressive concoctions for a live audience of family and friends.

His Baileys Vodka Martini is a combination of Irish cream, coffee with, if preferred, a good dose of vodka.

Rangpur Mogra Martini will have your tastebuds spellbound by its citrusy notes.

Cheers To Love, which is part sweet, part bitter, will bring glee to chocolate lovers.

On his Instagram page, Ku, who works with Diageo India, describes himself as an educator because one of his passions is teaching folks about mixology and types of alcohol.

Baileys Vodka Martini

Serves: 2

Ingredients

120 ml Baileys Irish Cream liqueur, chilled

60 ml espresso coffee liquid concoction, chilled

Splash of vodka, about 25 ml, optional

Coffee beans, to garnish

2 martini glasses, chilled

Cocktail shaker or a tumbler, chilled

Method

Pour the Baileys, vodka and espresso into a shaker and mix until well-combined.

Pour it into the martini glasses and garnish with the coffee beans.

Serve.

Rangpur Mogra Martini

Serves: 2

Ingredients

120 ml Tanqueray Rangpur Lime gin

60 ml jasmine syrup

40 ml lime juice

Cherries, to garnish

Ice

2 martini glasses

Cocktail shaker or tumbler

Method

In a shaker combine all the ingredients, except the cherries and shake.

Pour it into the martini glasses and garnish with the cherries and 1-2 cubes ice.

Serve.

Cheers To Love

Serves: 2

Ingredients

120 ml whiskey

4 tsp aromatic bitters

4 tsp chocolate bitters

2 sugar cubes, adjust per preference

Dark chocolate squares, to garnish



Orange peels, to garnish

2 whiskey glasses

Method

Add 60 ml whiskey into each glasses.

Add 2 tsp aromatic bitters and 2 tsp chocolate bitters in each glass.

Add 1 sugar cube in each glass.

Mix, garnish each drink with a dark chocolate square and orange peels.

Serve.

