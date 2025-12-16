8 Types Of Halwas You'll Love

Halwa, a timeless Indian sweet that came to us from the Silk Route, is cherished for its richness.
It takes on countless forms. Some are made with grains and pulses. Others with fruits or vegetables. Nut halwas are popular too.
Each of these halwas has its own distinct flavour. Most are slow-cooked in ghee.
Be our guest and try any of these 8 recipes:
1. Mung Dal Halwa
Chef Sarab Kapoor rustles up a simplified, 30-minute version of the traditional Indian dessert. It retains all its flavours with less effort. Made with soaked yellow mung dal, ghee, sugar, warm milk and a hint of cardamom and saffron, reserve it for festive occasions.
Please find here recipe here: Mung Dal Halwa
And here's one more recipe: Dal Ka Halwa
2. Tomato Halwa
Bethica Das turns ripe tomatoes into a yum dessert using ghee, sugar, khoya (milk soldis) and cardamom. The addition of beetroot lends a beautiful red hue.
Please find the recipe here: Tomato Halwa
3. Seb Badam Halwa
Yes, grated apples and ground almonds blend beautifully, along with khoya to become a mildly sweet treat. Finished with cardamom and chopped nuts, this inventive creation by Sangita Agrawal offers a delightful new flavour of halwa.
Please find the recipe here: Seb Badam Halwa
4. Kashi Halwa
Shared by Ruchik Randhap, ash gourd is fried down with ghee into a golden halwa to make a delicious homely treat. Cardamom, roasted cashews and raisins add additional taste.
Please find the recipe here: Kashi Halwa
5. Ashoka Halwa
A wedding specialty from Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, this is a silky-smooth mung dal sweet cooked in ghee and sugar. Ranjani Raj shares a Tanjore recipe. Smooth, slightly dense, it melts in the mouth.
Please find the recipe here: Ashoka Halwa
6. Khus Khus Badam Halwa
Poppy seeds and almonds make for a halwa too. A recipe offered by Debjani Chatterjee, the halwa is cooked in ghee, milk, sugar, over low heat till it becomes creamy and aromatic.
Please find the recipe here: Khus Khus Badam Halwa
7. Mango Halwa
Sai Priya's version uses ripe mango pulp and semolina (or a thickening agent), ghee, sugar, milk, nuts for a halwa that bursts with mango flavour. Its fruity sweetness make it a departure from other halwas.
Please find the recipe here: Mango Halwa
8. Black Carrot Halwa
A gajjar dessert made, unusually, from dark purple carrots -- Zelda Pande finds that the very dark carrots lend a more earthy taste to the halwa.
Please find the recipe here: Black Carrot Halwa
Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan