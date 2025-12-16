8 Types Of Halwas You'll Love

Halwa, a timeless Indian sweet that came to us from the Silk Route, is cherished for its richness.

It takes on countless forms. Some are made with grains and pulses. Others with fruits or vegetables. Nut halwas are popular too.

Each of these halwas has its own distinct flavour. Most are slow-cooked in ghee.

Be our guest and try any of these 8 recipes:

Photograph: Chef Sarab Kapoor for Rediff

1. Mung Dal Halwa

Chef Sarab Kapoor rustles up a simplified, 30-minute version of the traditional Indian dessert. It retains all its flavours with less effort. Made with soaked yellow mung dal, ghee, sugar, warm milk and a hint of cardamom and saffron, reserve it for festive occasions.

Please find here recipe here: Mung Dal Halwa

And here's one more recipe: Dal Ka Halwa

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

2. Tomato Halwa

Bethica Das turns ripe tomatoes into a yum dessert using ghee, sugar, khoya (milk soldis) and cardamom. The addition of beetroot lends a beautiful red hue.

Please find the recipe here: Tomato Halwa

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

3. Seb Badam Halwa

Yes, grated apples and ground almonds blend beautifully, along with khoya to become a mildly sweet treat. Finished with cardamom and chopped nuts, this inventive creation by Sangita Agrawal offers a delightful new flavour of halwa.

Please find the recipe here: Seb Badam Halwa

Photograph: Ruchik Randhap for Rediff

4. Kashi Halwa

Shared by Ruchik Randhap, ash gourd is fried down with ghee into a golden halwa to make a delicious homely treat. Cardamom, roasted cashews and raisins add additional taste.

Please find the recipe here: Kashi Halwa

=

Photograph: Ranjani Raj for Rediff

5. Ashoka Halwa

A wedding specialty from Thiruvaiyaru in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district, this is a silky-smooth mung dal sweet cooked in ghee and sugar. Ranjani Raj shares a Tanjore recipe. Smooth, slightly dense, it melts in the mouth.

Please find the recipe here: Ashoka Halwa

Photograph: Debjani Chatterjee for Rediff

6. Khus Khus Badam Halwa

Poppy seeds and almonds make for a halwa too. A recipe offered by Debjani Chatterjee, the halwa is cooked in ghee, milk, sugar, over low heat till it becomes creamy and aromatic.

Please find the recipe here: Khus Khus Badam Halwa

Photograph: Sai Priyae for Rediff

7. Mango Halwa

Sai Priya's version uses ripe mango pulp and semolina (or a thickening agent), ghee, sugar, milk, nuts for a halwa that bursts with mango flavour. Its fruity sweetness make it a departure from other halwas.

Please find the recipe here: Mango Halwa

Photograph: Zelda Pande for Rediff

8. Black Carrot Halwa

A gajjar dessert made, unusually, from dark purple carrots -- Zelda Pande finds that the very dark carrots lend a more earthy taste to the halwa.

Please find the recipe here: Black Carrot Halwa

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan