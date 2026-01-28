9 Italian Dishes You Ought To Taste

Italian cuisine is proof that great flavour doesn't need complicated techniques or hard-to-find ingredients.

Salads, soups, starters and pastas, cooked up in Italian style, rely on quality produce and simple cooking methods, all easy to put together at home.

Here is a curated selection of recipes that offer a range of easy-to-make Italian dishes, not just pasta.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Michael Spencer/Wikimedia Commons

1. Bruschetta Con Pomodoro E Basilico or Bruschetta With Tomato And Basil

The classic Italian starter features toasted slices of baguette or ciabatta topped with a fresh mix of chopped tomatoes, basil, garlic oil and seasoning. The recipe for this totally simple but flavourful appetiser is by celebrated Indian chef Ritu Dalmia.

Please find the recipe here: Bruschetta With Tomato And Basil

Photograph: Aramness for Rediff

2. Milanese Risotto

A traditional northern Italian dish is reimagined in a vegetarian style by Kamini Patel using kesar (saffron), creamy Arborio rice, vegetable stock, butter and freshly-grated Parmesan to create a luxuriously-rich risotto that's both elegant and a cinch to cook up.

Please find the recipe here: Milanese Risotto

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jorgehdezalonso/Wikimedia Commons

3. Fettuccine Alfredo

The three-ingredient pasta preparation's taste comes from its minimalist makeup. Zelda Pande is inspired by the Roman original but adapts the recipe for quick home cooking. It is made with fettuccine, butter, Parmesan cheese and garlic.

Please find the recipe here: Fettuccine Alfredo

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hotel Sahara Star

4. Luscious Tomato Caprese Salad

Chef Sushant Parab walks you through creating a refreshing but rather tasty gourmet salad. It combines juicy ripe tomatoes with fresh bocconcini or mozzarella, basil, tangy balsamic vinaigrette and basil pesto. Ideal for lunch.

Please find the recipe here: Luscious Tomato Caprese Salad

Photograph: Sangita Agrawal for Rediff

5. Minestrone Soup

A hearty and wholesome Italian vegetable and pasta soup, Sangita Agrawal packs it with carrots, green beans, cauliflower, zucchini and simmers it in a tasty tomato broth with macaroni and kidney beans for extra body and fibre. It is garnished with fresh basil and grated Parmesan.

Please find the recipe here: Minestrone Soup

Photograph: Kind courtesy Edward/Wikimedia Commons

6. Frittata Di Cipolle E Gorgonzola or Cheese And Onion Omelet

Yet another yummy recipe from Chef Ritu Dalmia. It is a savoury egg dish that brings together sweet caramelised onions and Gorgonzola cheese, which are folded into whisked eggs and gently cooked until golden. This rustic omelet is ideal for breakfast, brunch or a light dinner with salad and crusty bread.

Please find the recipe here: Cheese And Onion Omelet

Photograph: Rama Muralidharan for Rediff

7. Spinach Calzone

Rama Muralidharan makes the folded pizza snack by rolling out a soft yeast dough and stuffing it with a sauteed mixture of spinach, garlic, onions, grated paneer and pizza cheese, seasoning it with herbs and pepper. Once sealed into a half-moon shape and baked until crisp, the calzone turns into a delicious hand-held meal.

Please find the recipe here: Spinach Calzone

Photograph: Kind courtesy The Flinch

8. Spicy Penne Arrabbiata

Arrabbiata is an Indian favourite. Chef Rahul Khare's version elevates the standard recipe by tossing penne with a rich red sauce loaded with garlic, three types of colourful capsicums, zucchini and broccoli, all spiced with chilly flakes for that signature heat.

Please find the recipe here: Spicy Penne Arrabbiata

Photograph: Kind courtesy pompi/Wikimedia Commons

9. Pesce Alla Griglia or Grilled Fish

Chef Ritu Dalmia shows you how to make a beautifully uncomplicated Italian seafood dish. Firm white-fleshed fish is marinated in extra virgin olive oil, lemon juice, garlic and herbs like rosemary or oregano, then quickly grilled to preserve its natural flavours.

Please find the recipe here: Simple Grilled Fish

Text and Presentation: Hemantkumar Shivsharan