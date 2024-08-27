Chef Varun's Naga-Style Tomato Walnut Chutney

Chef Varun Inamdar's spicy Tomato Walnut Chutney is inspired by a popular relish of Nagaland.

Oil-free, traditionally it gets its smoky flavour from roasted tomatoes. Herbs are also added and the chutney is served as an accompaniment with chatpata dhaba dal and rice.

The chef simplifies the recipe and offers a speedy alternative, minus the famously dangerous bhut jolokia or ghost peppers that are abundantly available in the state. He uses ingredients easily found in your kitchen and adds a crunch with walnuts.

Chef Varun has had a number of remarkable chef exploits, like feeding folks ranging from the Bachchans, the Obamas, the Tendulkars to Nicolas Sarkozy and Vladimir Putin, entering the Guinness World Records for creating a 3,000 kg chocolate mud pie and more.

Tomato Chutney

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 cups finely chopped tomatoes

¼ cup walnuts halves

2 green chillies, chopped

2 tbsp chopped garlic

2-inch piece ginger, roughly chopped

1-2 whole dried red chillies

1 cup water

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Method

In a kadhai or frying pan, heat the water over medium heat.

Add the chopped tomatoes and the walnuts.

Add the chopped green chillies, garlic, ginger, red chillies, salt.

Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally until all the water dries up.

Do not let the mixture burn.

Once done, take off heat and mash well with the back of a spoon or using a masher.

Serve hot or at room temperature with rice and dal.

Varun Inamdar is a chef, food stylist and chocolatier.