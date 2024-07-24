News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Food » Recipe: Varun Inamdar's Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney

Recipe: Varun Inamdar's Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney

By Chef VARUN INAMDAR
July 24, 2024 13:27 IST
Fans of Kashmiri food, have a go at Chef Varun Inamdar's Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney.

Flavoured with yoghurt, it celebrates the walnut or akharot, a nut found in abundance in Kashmir and that's why this relish is a staple there.

You will need a mortar and pestle to grind it the traditional and authentic way, to bring out the real taste. Serve it with kebabs or paneer appetisers, and your guests will keep asking for more.

Chef Varun, whose Web site declares he is known as the Prince of Chocolate, is the name behind Barcode chocolate and Florence, a vegetarian cooking school located in Ahmedabad.

Kashmiri Doon Ki Chutney

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • ½ cup walnuts, chopped roughly
  • Salt to taste, around 1 tsp
  • 2 green chillies
  • 10-15 fresh pudina or mint leaves
  • 1 tbsp finely chopped onion
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds
  • ¼ cup fresh thick yoghurt

Method

  • Place all ingredients in a mortar and pestle.
    Grind till it reaches a thick chutney texture and consistency.
    Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Varun Inamdar is a chef, food stylist and chocolatier.

 

Chef VARUN INAMDAR
