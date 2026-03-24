Recipe: Chef Varun's Homestyle Prawn Curry

Chef Varun Inamdar incorporates millets in a coastal Homestyle Prawn Curry.

The dish combines prawns with ragi flour, coconut milk, onions, tomatoes and kokum. The curry is gently spiced with turmeric and red chillyi powder.

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff.com

Homestyle Prawn Curry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined

¼ cup ragi or finger millets flour

½ tbsp haldi or turmeric

Salt to taste, about 2 tsp

2 tbsp red chilly powder

2 cups coconut milk

2 tbsp peanut oil

½ cup chopped onions

½ cup tomato water as required

Few petals of kokum

Salt as required

Method

Grind the onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder, red chilly powder in a mixer to a fine paste.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai.

Add in the ground masala and stir.

Once the oil releases from the masala, add in the prawns.

Cook till ¾th cooked.'

Add in the salt, coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done.

Add in the ground masala and stir. Once the oil releases from the masala, add in the prawns. Cook till ¾th cooked.' Add in the salt, coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucinao