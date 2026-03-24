HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Get Ahead » Food » Recipe: Chef Varun's Homestyle Prawn Curry

Recipe: Chef Varun's Homestyle Prawn Curry

By CHEF VARUN INAMDAR
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

March 24, 2026 12:32 IST

x

Chef Varun Inamdar incorporates millets in a coastal Homestyle Prawn Curry.

The dish combines prawns with ragi flour, coconut milk, onions, tomatoes and kokum. The curry is gently spiced with turmeric and red chillyi powder. 

prawn Curry

Photograph: Chef Varun Inamdar for Rediff.com

Homestyle Prawn Curry

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 1 cup prawns, shelled and deveined
  • ¼ cup ragi or finger millets flour
  • ½ tbsp haldi or turmeric
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
  • 2 tbsp red chilly powder
  • 2 cups coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp peanut oil
  • ½ cup chopped onions
  • ½ cup tomato water as required
  • Few petals of kokum
  • Salt as required

Method

  • Grind the onions, tomatoes, ragi flour, turmeric powder, red chilly powder in a mixer to a fine paste.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a saucepan or a kadhai.
    Add in the ground masala and stir.
    Once the oil releases from the masala, add in the prawns.
    Cook till ¾th cooked.'
    Add in the salt, coconut milk and cook till the prawns are well done.
  • Serve hot with steamed rice.

Recipe: Kind courtesy Godrej Vikhroli Cucinao

 
CHEF VARUN INAMDAR

RELATED STORIES

Recipes: An Exciting Arunachal Platter
Recipes: An Exciting Arunachal Platter
Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver
Recipe: Hitesh's Dill Mutton Liver
Recipe: Tripura Fish Stew Muya Gudok
Recipe: Tripura Fish Stew Muya Gudok
Kashmiri Recipes: Gustaba, Chaman Kaliya
Kashmiri Recipes: Gustaba, Chaman Kaliya
Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets
Recipe: Sunita's Suran Cutlets

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Gudi Padwa: 6 Rituals And Customs

webstory image 2

Our Stamps Tell India's Story: 21 Old Beauties

webstory image 3

Spice It Up! 11 Chutney Recipes

VIDEOS

Iran Expert EXPOSES Real Meaning Behind Trump's 5-Day War Pause8:20

Iran Expert EXPOSES Real Meaning Behind Trump's 5-Day War...

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma Applauds Aditya Dhar2:59

'Dhurandhar 2 Sets New Benchmark'! Ram Gopal Verma...

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia0:32

Air Canada crash: Plane hits vehicle at LaGuardia

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO