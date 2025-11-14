Recipe: Tripura Fish Stew Muya Gudok

The native Tripuri people belong to several communities -- Tipra, Reang, Jamatia, Noatia, Uchoi.

The majority of the local people are non-vegetarian, although there is a minority Hindu vegetarian group. Tripura's food includes pork, chicken, mutton, turtle, fish, prawns, crabs and frogs.

Thukpa is also a famous dish of the state, like it is in many places in the North East.

Blogger Teesta Saha introduces us to Muya Gudok, a traditional Tripuri thick stew, which is light, aromatic with a distinct earthy flavour.

Adrika Anand shares its recipe...

Photograph: Tripura_19 for Rediff

Muya Gudok Or Bamboo Shoot Stew with Fermented Fish & Vegetables

Serves: 2

Ingredients

100 gm muya or fresh bamboo shoots, chopped

10 gm fresh raw haldi or turmeric root

25 gm vathal or turkey berries, lightly crushed

50 gm barbati or parbati or chawli or long beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium potato, diced

1 piece berma or fermented fish, available for purchase online

3-4 green chillies, chopped

2 cups water

Salt to taste, about 1½ tsp

1 onion, sliced, raw, for serving

Method

Finely chop all the vegetables and keep aside.

Clean, wash the fermented fish (some remove the head).

In a saucepan, add the water, bamboo shoots, turmeric, turkey berries, beans, potato, fish, green chillies, salt.

Over medium-high heat, bring this mixture to a boil.

Boil for another 15-20 minutes until the vegetables soften.

Take off heat and drain the extra water and keep this water aside.

Roughly mash the boiled vegetables etc.

Add the extra drained water back again and add the raw sliced onion.

Serve hot with steamed rice.

Editor's Note: You can also add a few chopped pods garlic, chopped fresh green coriander.