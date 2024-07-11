Recipe: Chef Rajiv's Banana Cutlets, Kale Fritters

Kale Fritters and Banana Cutlets...

Unusual? Indeed. But ohh so yum.

Chef Rajiv Das presents these recipes that can be either perfect party nibbles or something to crunch on to enliven your day.

The cutlets, which feature kele ka phool, have a nice nutty taste and the wonton strips add chatpata to the fritters.

Chef Das knows exactly how to make food look wickedly tempting, as you can see from the pictures in this recipe, and he has created some prize-winning dishes while he was with the Hyatt Regency Mumbai's Italian restaurant Stax. Before joining the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport he worked on cruise liners, and for the Marriott and Sahara Star.

Kale Fritters

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

80 gm fresh kale leaves

150 gm maida or all-purpose flour

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

1 cup water

Oil for deep frying

Sweet chilly sauce, to serve

Ketchup, to serve

White and black sesame seeds, roasted, to garnish



Deep-fried wonton strips, to garnish

Microgreens, to garnish

Method

In a bowl, mix the maida and the salt along with some water to make a thick batter of flowing consistency.

There should be no lumps -- avoid adding too much water or the batter will become too watery.

Dip the kale leaves in the batter and deep fry, one at a time so that they don't stick to each other, until golden brown.

Drain and transfer the kale fritters onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

In a plate, arrange the fritters one above the other (please see the pic above).

Top off with the wonton strips and the microgreens.

Garnish with the roasted sesame seeds.

Pour some chilly sauce over the fritters and serve hot with ketchup.

Banana Cutlets

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

3 cups chopped banana flowers

2 onions, chopped

2 green chillies, finely chopped

Small bunch fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro, chopped

Handful curry leaves

500 gm potatoes, boiled, peeled and mashed

½ tbsp garam masala

½ tbsp jeera or cumin seeds

½ tbsp black pepper powder

10 gm ginger, crushed

10 gm garlic, crushed

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Breadcrumbs, to coat the cutlets

1 egg

2 tbsp oil for frying the flowers.

Oil for deep frying

Ketchup, to serve

Mustard sauce, to plate

Mayonnaise, to plate

Fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, to garnish

Red cholee or amaranth leaves, to plate

1 fried banana blossom, to plate

Method

Heat the 2 tbsp oil in a kadhai or frying pan.

Add the cumin seeds, chopped onions, curry leaves, green chillies.

Add the crushed ginger, garlic.

Saute for a few minutes till the onions are soft.

Add the chopped banana flowers along with the salt, pepper, garam masala.

Saute for 10 minutes till all the moisture from the banana blossom is drawn out and the mixture looks dry.

The mixture would have almost reduced by half.

Add the potatoes, chopped green dhania and mix.

Take off heat and let the mixture cool.

Divide the mixture into large portions and roll them into round 2-inch diameter cutlets.

Refrigerator for an hour so the cutlets hold shape when fried.

Keep aside.

Keep aside.

Dip the cutlets in the egg and then roll them in the breadcrumbs and deep fry in batches, flipping occasionally, until golden brown.

Drain and transfer the cutlets onto a paper towel or tissue-lined plate.

Squeeze some mustard sauce onto a plate to create a design (please see the pic above).

Place the cutlets on the prepared plate and garnish with coriander leaves.

Decorate with red amaranth leaves and add a dollop of mayonnaise.

Place a fried banana blossom on the plate and serve hot with ketchup.

Chef Rajiv Das is the executive chef at the Radisson Blu Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai.