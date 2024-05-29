Recipe: Crispy Rice Paper Paneer Roll

These Paneer Summer Rolls have a lovely filling of veggies, cottage cheese and walnuts rolled into a rice paper and served with a sweet-sour mango dip.

Offer this Indianised take on a Vietnamese fave as an appetiser when guests are over or have it for nashta with a hot cup of chai.

There's not much cooking involved, and the dish can be prepared in a jiffy once the veggies and paneer are prepped.

Paneer Summer Rolls

Recipe courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

8-10 rice paper sheets, available online

Hot water

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp honey

A little water

250 gm paneer

Oil

Lemon wedges, to serve

Mango dip, to serve, please see the recipe below



For the filling

1½ cup thinly sliced crunchy vegetables including bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, red cabbage

¼ cup chopped walnuts, lightly toasted

Small bunch pudina or fresh mint leaves, chopped

Small bunch fresh green dhania or coriander or cilantro leaves, chopped

Salad greens, chopped, or shredded lettuce

For the raw mango dipping sauce

½ cup chopped raw green mango

¼ cup chopped ripe mango

¼ cup whole walnuts, soaked in water for 30 minutes

1 green chilly, chopped

1-inch piece ginger, chopped

2 garlic pods, chopped

½ cup chopped pudina or mint leaves

½ of a neebu or lime, juiced

1-2 ice cubes

Drizzle of honey, optional

Salt to taste, around ½ tsp

Water

Method