Recipe: Avocado Toast With Toasted Walnut Dukkah

Recipe: Avocado Toast With Toasted Walnut Dukkah

By REDIFF FOOD
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 06, 2025 09:29 IST

The season for avocados is here again. It's also the start of the year and time to embrace healthy fare.

What could be better than an open-faced sandwich topped with nutritional ingredients like avocado, walnuts, sprouts, lemon?

Go ahead and try making an Avocado Toast With Toasted Walnut Dukkah that can serve three or four. It could be a lunch if served with a soup or an ample but nutritious breakfast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast with Toasted Walnut Dukkah

Recipe and Image courtesy: California Walnuts

Serves: 3-4

Ingredients

  • 8 slices sourdough bread, toasted
  • 4 ripe avocados
  • ½ of a lime, juice and its zest or grated lemon peel
  • 2 small carrots, peeled, cut into ribbons using a vegetable peeler
  • 1 cup sprouts
  • 4 tbsp toasted walnut dukkah (please see the recipe below)
  • 4 tablespoon lemon vinaigrette (please see the recipe below)
  • Salt to taste, about 2 tsp
  • 1-2 tsp black pepper powder

For the toasted walnut dukkah:

  • 1 cup walnuts, toasted, roughly chopped
  • 4 tbsp til or sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1 tbsp sonf or fennel seeds, ground
  • 1 tsp jeera or cumin powder
  • 1 tsp dhania or coriander powder
  • 1 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tsp salt

For the lemon vinaigrette:

  • ½ cup extra virgin olive oil
  • ¼ cup lemon juice + zest
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 2 pods garlic, minced
  • Salt to taste, about 1 tsp
  • 1 tsp black pepper powder

Method

To make the toasted walnut dukkah:

  • Combine all ingredients in a small bowl.
  • Keep aside.

To make the lemon vinaigrette:

  • Whisk all ingredients in a small bowl until emulsified ie smooth.
  • Keep aside.

Assembly:

  • Mash the avocados in a small mixing bowl.
    Season with the lemon juice, lemon zest, salt, pepper.
    Spread the seasoned avocado mixture onto each toast.
    Garnish the toasts, evenly, with ribbons of carrot, sprouts, and sprinkle the walnut dukkah on each toast.
    Drizzle each toast with lemon vinaigrette.
  • Serve warm
 
REDIFF FOOD
