Recipe: Bethica's Dragon Fruit Shrikhand

Yes, you can make yummy Shrikhand from dragon fruit, declares cookery expert and blogger Bethica Das.

Dragon Fruit Shrikhand is a wonderful treat, a melt-in-the-mouth delicacy and an extremely easy recipe, she discovered.

"If you are a dragon fruit lover, you will simply adore this dessert. Garnish with a few pieces dragon fruit and chopped pistachios and, voila, you have a yummy fuss-free dessert in a jiffy," says Bethica.

Bethica lived in South India for a time and has a special knowledge of South Indian food. She also cooks her native Bengali cuisine. But above all she likes to experiment with all kinds of recipes or create her own fresh take on traditional dishes, like she did for this unusual shrikhand.

Photograph: Bethica Das for Rediff

Dragon Fruit Shrikhand

Serves: 4-5

Ingredients

2 cups yoghurt

1 red dragon fruit, peeled, pureed

2-3 tbsp sugar

¼ tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder

1 tsp chopped pistachios

Few cubes dragon fruit

Sprig mint

Method

Pour the yoghurt in a cheese cloth and place over a strainer.

Refrigerate overnight. Thick hung yoghurt is used for the recipe. Transfer the dragon fruit puree to a saucepan, add sugar and simmer on a low heat till all the moisture has evaporated.

Keep aside to cool. In a bowl, mix the hung yoghurt with the reduced dragon fruit, cardamom powder.

Whisk well till smooth and refrigerate till serving time. Garnish with the cubed dragon fruit, chopped pistachios and mint.

Relish as an after-meal dessert or have for breakfast.

Bethica Das is a Sharjah-based food blogger. Please do check out her recipes here