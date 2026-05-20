Recipe: Avocado Tempura Chaat

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali demonstrates the magic of avocados.
In association with Aussie Avocados, he designed a meal with five courses, at a recent Mumbai do, and all of them contained avocados.
Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp
Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse
Now for avocado in re-imagined Indian street food using a Japanese technique in his fifth course. Avocado wedges are fried like tempura and given a punchy, chaat-style dressing with yoghurt, chutney and spices.
Avocado Tempura Chaat is a dish that's familiar yet surprising.
Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
Avocado Tempura Chaat
Serves 2-3
Ingredients
For the chaat:
- 5 pieces avocado, cut into 10 pieces each
- 1 pack tempura flour, available for purchase online
- 300 ml saunth chutney, available for purchase online (an imli chutney with dried ginger)
- 500 gm yoghurt
- 50 gm chaat masala
- 1 gm black pepper, crushed
- 2 gm salt
- 5 ml extra virgin olive oil
- Oil for deep frying tempur pieces
For the avocado miso ketchup:
- 20 gm miso, available for purchase online
- 20 gm extra virgin olive oil
- 60 gm onion, chopped
- 20 gm tomato paste
- 5 gm ginger, diced
- 2 gm brown dhania or coriander seeds
- 2 gm sonf or fennel seeds
- 1 whole avocado
- 2 gm agar-agar
- 100 ml water
Method
For the chaat:
- Cut the avocado into wedges.
Keep aside,
- In a bowl, add the tempura batter, black pepper, olive oil, salt.
Dip the avocado pieces in the batter and fry at 180°C in a frying pan or a kadhai until golden and crisp.
Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.
Keep aside.
For the avocado miso ketchup
- Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the onion, ginger, spices, pepper, salt.
Now add the tomato paste, miso, cook for 5 minutes.
Add enough water for a sauce-like consistency and bring to a boil.
Mix in the agar-agar, let set, then blend smooth.
Take off heat, strain and transfer to a squeeze bottle.
Assembly:
- Plate crispy avocado tempura pieces.
Drizzle with the avocado miso ketchup and the yoghurt.
Spoon saunth chutney over it generously.
Finish with the chaat masala and serve immediately.