Recipe: Avocado Tempura Chaat

Chef Parvinder Singh Bali demonstrates the magic of avocados.

In association with Aussie Avocados, he designed a meal with five courses, at a recent Mumbai do, and all of them contained avocados.

Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Now for avocado in re-imagined Indian street food using a Japanese technique in his fifth course. Avocado wedges are fried like tempura and given a punchy, chaat-style dressing with yoghurt, chutney and spices.

Avocado Tempura Chaat is a dish that's familiar yet surprising.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Avocado Tempura Chaat

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

For the chaat:

5 pieces avocado, cut into 10 pieces each

1 pack tempura flour, available for purchase online

300 ml saunth chutney, available for purchase online (an imli chutney with dried ginger)

500 gm yoghurt

50 gm chaat masala

1 gm black pepper, crushed

2 gm salt

5 ml extra virgin olive oil

Oil for deep frying tempur pieces

For the avocado miso ketchup:

20 gm miso, available for purchase online

20 gm extra virgin olive oil

60 gm onion, chopped

20 gm tomato paste

5 gm ginger, diced

2 gm brown dhania or coriander seeds

2 gm sonf or fennel seeds

1 whole avocado

2 gm agar-agar

100 ml water

Method

For the chaat:

Cut the avocado into wedges.

Keep aside,

Keep aside, In a bowl, add the tempura batter, black pepper, olive oil, salt.

Dip the avocado pieces in the batter and fry at 180°C in a frying pan or a kadhai until golden and crisp.

Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.

Keep aside.

For the avocado miso ketchup

Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the onion, ginger, spices, pepper, salt.

Now add the tomato paste, miso, cook for 5 minutes.

Add enough water for a sauce-like consistency and bring to a boil.

Mix in the agar-agar, let set, then blend smooth.

Take off heat, strain and transfer to a squeeze bottle.

Assembly: