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Recipe: Avocado Tempura Chaat

By CHEF PARVINDER SINGH BALI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 17:55 IST

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Chef Parvinder Singh Bali demonstrates the magic of avocados.

In association with Aussie Avocados, he designed a meal with five courses, at a recent Mumbai do, and all of them contained avocados.

Course 1: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Course 2: Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

Now for avocado in re-imagined Indian street food using a Japanese technique in his fifth course. Avocado wedges are fried like tempura and given a punchy, chaat-style dressing with yoghurt, chutney and spices.

Avocado Tempura Chaat is a dish that's familiar yet surprising.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Avocado Tempura Chaat

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Avocado Tempura Chaat

Serves 2-3

Ingredients

For the chaat:

  • 5 pieces avocado, cut into 10 pieces each
  • 1 pack tempura flour, available for purchase online
  • 300 ml saunth chutney, available for purchase online (an imli chutney with dried ginger)
  • 500 gm yoghurt
  • 50 gm chaat masala
  • 1 gm black pepper, crushed
  • 2 gm salt
  • 5 ml extra virgin olive oil
  • Oil for deep frying tempur pieces

For the avocado miso ketchup:

  • 20 gm miso, available for purchase online
  • 20 gm extra virgin olive oil
  • 60 gm onion, chopped
  • 20 gm tomato paste
  • 5 gm ginger, diced
  • 2 gm brown dhania or coriander seeds
  • 2 gm sonf or fennel seeds
  • 1 whole avocado
  • 2 gm agar-agar
  • 100 ml water

Method

For the chaat:

  • Cut the avocado into wedges.
    Keep aside,
  • In a bowl, add the tempura batter, black pepper, olive oil, salt.
    Dip the avocado pieces in the batter and fry at 180°C in a frying pan or a kadhai until golden and crisp.
    Drain onto a paper towel-lined plate.
    Keep aside.

For the avocado miso ketchup

  • Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium heat and fry the onion, ginger, spices, pepper, salt.
    Now add the tomato paste, miso, cook for 5 minutes.
    Add enough water for a sauce-like consistency and bring to a boil.
    Mix in the agar-agar, let set, then blend smooth.
    Take off heat, strain and transfer to a squeeze bottle.

Assembly:

  • Plate crispy avocado tempura pieces.
    Drizzle with the avocado miso ketchup and the yoghurt.
    Spoon saunth chutney over it generously.
    Finish with the chaat masala and serve immediately.
 
CHEF PARVINDER SINGH BALI

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