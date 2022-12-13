Quiz: What's Goblin Mode?

Do you know what the Oxford Word Of The Year means?



Illustration: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com IMAGE: 'Goblin Mode really does speak to the times and the zeitgeist and it is certainly a 2022 expression,' Ben Zimmer, American linguist, language columnist and one of the panelists who chose the final words that made it to the Oxford Word of The Year list, told The Guardian.

Heard of 'Goblin Mode'? It's the Oxford Word Of The Year.

The slang phrase was one of three shortlisted words; the others were 'Metaverse' and '#IStandWith'.

For the first time, the words were put to an online vote.

Goblin Mode won by a landslide with 318,956 votes; that was 93 per cent of the total number of votes.

Other new words have appeared in 2022. Find out if you know what they mean.

All you have to do is choose the right option and complete the sentence.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next. Good luck!

1. Goblin mode

The pandemic came with so many restrictions that some of us automatically became __________. A. careful B. alert C. self-indulgent C. self-indulgent

As per the Oxford English Dictionary, 'goblin mode' refers to a type of behaviour that is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly or greedy, in a way that rejects social norms or expectations. 2. Vax

My father reported severe pain and fever since the ____. A. hospitalisation B. vaccination C. weather changed B. vaccination

Vax is the short form used for the word vaccination. 3. Metaverse

My grandmother was surprised when I told her Mark Zuckerberg was my neighbour in _______. A. Instagram B. Facebook C. virtual reality C. virtual reality

Metaverse is a virtual reality space in which users can interact with other users in a computer-generated environment. 4. Pawternity leave

My new company is offering ______ to encourage employees to care for their pets. A. accident leave B. pet friendly leave C. unofficial leave B. pet friendly leave

Several organisations, like Harper Collins India for example, have been offering pawternity leave, ie paid leave, to employees who have pets so they can bond with their newly adopted animal friends or support them when they are unwell. 5. Antiwork

The manager was upset when his ______ teammates went on a holiday without prior notice. A. hardworking B. lazy C. work-resistant/work-opposing C. work-resistant/work-opposing

Antiwork refers to a movement or ideology where individuals aspire to stop working or work as little as possible. 6. Sharent

Ever since their child turned one, the mother has become a ______. A. a reluctant parent B. an obsessive parent C. a parent who posts regular updates about their child/children on social media. C. a parent who posts regular updates about the child on social media

Sharent, derived from the words 'share' and 'parent', refers to new age parent/s who regularly use social media to share a lot of detailed information about their child/children. 7. Stan

That reality show contestant has never worked in a film, but she has millions of _______ who will go out of the way to make her stay on the show. A. fans/followers/admirers B. haters C. trolls A. fans/followers/admirers

Stan is slang for someone who is an obsessive or devoted fan of a celebrity, personality or an influencer. 8. Situationship

I thought my sister is ready to get married to her BF since they've been living together for the years. But they claim to be in _______. A. break-up mode B. an undefined relationship C. financial crisis B. an undefined relationship

Situationship describes a relationship where the individuals involved have moved beyond a casual relationship but are yet to reach a stage where they are willing to commit to each other. 9. Yeet

If he has to reach work on time, his mum will have to _____ him out of bed. A. push/force B. cuddle C. tickle A. push/force

Yeet means 'to throw, to hurl, or to push something with force'.

It is also wrongly used as an exclamation in a humorous context. For example: Person 1. Did you check out the track by Harrdy Sandhu? Person 2: Yeet! 10. Side hustle

When I am not chasing targets, I moonlight as a DJ. This is my ___ A. passion B. stressbuster C. secondary job C. secondary job

Side hustle refers to a job or occupation that helps you bring in extra money or income beyond the regular job and main source of income.

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com