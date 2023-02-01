News
Questions About New I-T Rates? Ask rediffGurus!

By rediffGURUS
February 01, 2023 18:50 IST
Ask Tax Gurus Mihir Tanna, Mahesh Padmanabhan and Anil Rego.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget has given salaried employees something to cheer about.

She announced that people who earn up to Rs 7 lakhs -- the current limit is Rs 5 lakhs -- won't have to pay income tax if they have opted for the new tax regime.

What does the FM's announcement mean for you? How will you benefit from it? How does it impact you if you are filing your returns under the old tax regime? Should you shift to the new tax regime? How can you save maximum tax?

You can ask these, and other tax related questions, to our tax experts on rediffGURUS.

You can also ask our financial planning experts on how to best invest the money you will save as a result of the new income tax rule.

CLICK HERE to ask your question.

Poocho. Life Change Karo!

 

 

  

rediffGURUS
