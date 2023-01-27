News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Money Questions? Ask rediffGurus!

Money Questions? Ask rediffGurus!

By rediffGURUS
January 27, 2023 10:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Let Human Experts Answer Your Money Questions.

Poocho. Life Change Karo!
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com

'How do I save Rs 50 lakhs in 10 years?'

'What are the best MFs to invest in?'

'I have got a notice from the I-T department, but I have not defaulted in any way. What should I do?'

'Should I buy health insurance for my two year old or wait until she is older?'

Wouldn't it be nice to have a qualified money expert answer your money questions?

Well, now you can! All you need to do is Ask.

Right here on rediffGURUS. And let a human money expert answer your question.

To ensure you don't miss their advice, you will get an e-mail alert when your questions are answered.

Please CLICK HERE to ask your question.

Poocho. Life Change Karo!

 

 

  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
rediffGURUS
COMMENT
Print this article
Hold On To Equity Funds!
Hold On To Equity Funds!
Post Office Vs Bank: Which Is Better?
Post Office Vs Bank: Which Is Better?
'I want to invest in MFs with less risk'
'I want to invest in MFs with less risk'
Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup
Ronaldo flops as Al Nassr knocked out of Super Cup
BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...
BJP Going All Out To Win Karnataka, But...
Take This Bollywood Quiz!
Take This Bollywood Quiz!
Is Nora This Week's Style Champ?
Is Nora This Week's Style Champ?

More like this

Diversified Portfolio Is A Must!

Diversified Portfolio Is A Must!

Include Value Funds In Your Portfolio

Include Value Funds In Your Portfolio

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances