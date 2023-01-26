Introducing rediffGURUS: Experts Answer

Let Real Experts Help You With The Problems You Are Facing.

'What SIPs should I invest in to earn Rs 1 crore in 2 years?'

'With so many layoffs going on in different companies, how do I make sure my job is safe if my company decides to do so too?'

'When my girlfriend is sweet, she is an angel. When she gets angry, she is horrible and abusive. I never know when she switches from one to the other. Am going out of my mind. Please help.'

'I have severe hairfall since the last eight months. Am really worried. How do I get thick, healthy hair again?'

There are many such questions we face in our lives and, most often, we search the Internet for answers.

But what if we could ask a qualified Human Expert who would offer advice suited to your needs?

Now you can.

Rediff.com is proud to introduce rediffGURUS, experts in the fields of Health, Money, Relationships and Careers.

All you need to do is ask your questions. And let rediffGURUS answer.

To ensure you don't miss your answer, you will get an e-mail alert when your questions are answered.

Toh Poocho. Life Change Karo!

Please CLICK HERE to ASK your Question.