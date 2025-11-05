7 Indian Universities In QS Asia Rankings Are...

Seven Indian institutes, including five Indian Institutes of Technology, IISc Bangalore and the University of Delhi have made it to the top 100 of the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Asad K electro/Wikimedia Commons

The global higher education agency QS Quacquarelli Symonds has announced the 2026 Asia University Rankings.

As per the latest list, seven Indian institutes, including five Indian Institutes of Technology -- Delhi, Madras, Bombay, Kanpur and Kharagpur -- have made it to the top 100, but have recorded their lowest ranks in recent years.

'Seven Indian institutions rank in the top 100 in QS World University Asia rankings, 20 in the top 200 and 66 in the top 500,' London based QS said in a press statement.

IIT-Delhi continued to be India's top-ranked institution for the second year in a row. However, it has slipped 15 spots to 59th position, down from 44 last year. Between 2021 and 2025, its rank had stayed between 44 and 47.

Meanwhile IIT-Bombay saw the biggest drop among the top 10 Indian institutions, falling 23 places to 71 this year. It now stands fourth among Indian institutions. From 2021 to 2024, IIT-Bombay had consistently been the top-ranked Indian institution, with its rank ranging between 37 and 42.

Apart from the IITs, IISc Bangalore is India's top science research institution, ranked 64, followed by the University of Delhi, ranked at number 95, in the QS Asia University Rankings 2026.

The only Indian university in the top 10 that improved its ranking this year is Chandigarh University, which rose from 120 last year to 109 in the 2026 rankings.

QS Asia University Rankings 2026

The top universities from India are:

IIT-Delhi, Rank 59

IISc, Bangalore, Rank 64

IIT-Madras, Rank 70

IIT-Bombay, Rank 71

IIT-Kanpur, Rank 77

IIT-Kharagpur, Rank 77

University of Delhi, Rank 95

The Top 10 Asian universities, as per the QS rankings 2026 are:

1. The University of Hong Kong

2. Peking University

3. National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University

5. Fudan University

6. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

7. The Chinese University of Hong Kong and City University of Hong Kong

9. Tsinghua University

10. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

The top 10 global universities in the world as per QS rankings 2026 are:

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), US

2. Imperial College London, United Kingdom

3. Stanford University, United States

4. University of Oxford, US

5. Harvard University, US

6. University of Cambridge, UK

7. ETH Zurich, Switzerland

8. National University of Singapore (NUS)

9. UCL, London

10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), US