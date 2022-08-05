News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Hey Putin! We got married

Hey Putin! We got married

By Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
Last updated on: August 05, 2022 17:32 IST
Love in the time of war.

Russian national Sergei Novikov tied the knot with his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala on August 4.

All photographs: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

 

The path to true love is not always smooth Shakespeare said.

How does a Russian marry a Ukrainian when their countries are at war?

Simple. Go to Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. That's what Sergei Novikov and Elona Bramoka did.

Take that Vladimir Putin. 

Elona and Sergei decided to get married as per Hindu customs, saat pheras and all that.

They both looked rather fetching in the bright-coloured silks and zari.

Don't they?

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead Bureau
