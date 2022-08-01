News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » What Is Russia Celebrating?

What Is Russia Celebrating?

By Rediff News Bureau
August 01, 2022 14:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Away from the furious fury of battle in Ukraine, Russia celebrated its Navy Day with fireworks over the Neva river in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin's home city, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

 

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Peter and Paul fortress and Neva river during the celebrations. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The sky over the Neva river is illuminated with fireworks. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fireworks colour the Neva river red. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Neva river as Russia's corvette Merkuriy is seen in the foreground. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
Ukraine War Has Reduced Russia To An Even Lesser Power
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
Why Russia Wants Ukraine
'Putin is playing Russian roulette'
'Putin is playing Russian roulette'
Recipe: Brown Rice Salad
Recipe: Brown Rice Salad
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
Mouni Gets A Joyful Hug From...
Manufacturing activity touches 8-month high in July
Manufacturing activity touches 8-month high in July
The Day Before Sonakshi Became...
The Day Before Sonakshi Became...
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

Is Russia Killing Ukrainian PoWs?

Why We Don't Vote Against Russia At The UN

Why We Don't Vote Against Russia At The UN

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances