What Is Russia Celebrating?

Away from the furious fury of battle in Ukraine, Russia celebrated its Navy Day with fireworks over the Neva river in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin's home city, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Peter and Paul fortress and Neva river during the celebrations. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: The sky over the Neva river is illuminated with fireworks. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks colour the Neva river red. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Neva river as Russia's corvette Merkuriy is seen in the foreground. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters
