What Is Russia Celebrating?

Away from the furious fury of battle in Ukraine, Russia celebrated its Navy Day with fireworks over the Neva river in St Petersburg, Vladimir Putin's home city, on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Peter and Paul fortress and Neva river during the celebrations. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: The sky over the Neva river is illuminated with fireworks. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks colour the Neva river red. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

IMAGE: Fireworks explode over the Neva river as Russia's corvette Merkuriy is seen in the foreground. Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com