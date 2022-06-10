News
Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?

Pride Month Quiz: Who is a Drag Queen?

By Rediff Get Ahead
June 10, 2022 12:35 IST
IMAGE: Model and motivational speaker Sushant Divgikr is also popular as his drag queen avatar, Rani KoHEnur. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushant Divgikr/Instagram

The month of June is celebrated internationally as Pride Month.

You’ll see people walking on streets with rainbow-coloured flags and clothes, sharing stories and spreading awareness about embracing one’s sexuality.

The idea is to celebrate the struggles and joy of the LGBTQIA communities around the world.

What started in 1969 as a movement in the United States of America is now viewed as a symbol of acceptance and diversity globally.

Here’s a small quiz to test your LGBTQIA knowledge and awareness.

1. In LGBTQIA, what does I stand for?
Illegal.
Idealistic.
Intersex.
  Intersex
 
2. Who is a cross dresser?
Someone who wears clothes with an X sign on them.
Someone who wears clothes generally worn by another gender/sex.
Someone who wears their clothes inside out.
  Someone who wears clothes generally worn by another gender/sex.
 
3. Who's a drag queen?
A woman who smokes.
A person who performs as a feminine artiste.
A person who loves to dress like a queen.
  A person who performs as a feminine artiste.
 
4. When your friend says s/he is still 'in the closet', what does s/he mean?
S/he is hiding in the closet.
S/he is a secretive/shy person.
S/he hasn't revealed her/his sexual orientation to anyone.
  S/he hasn't revealed her/his sexual orientation to anyone.
 
5. When someone mentions 'non-binary' in their profile, what does s/he mean?
The individual doesn't exist.
The individual doesn't believe in God.
The individual is LGBTQIA.
  The individual is LGBTQIA.
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Is your child gay? How you can help

Is your child gay? How you can help

How I told my family I was gay: A coming out story

How I told my family I was gay: A coming out story

