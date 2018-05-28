WorldMenstrualHygieneDay: Manushi Chhillar breaks taboo around periods

May 28, 2018 17:24 IST

The Miss World walked around Delhi to raise awareness about the cause.

'Good hygiene practices helped me stay healthy and I was able to give my best at every opportunity, be it education, sports and Miss World! Every girl deserves the same opportunity,' Manushi wrote when she took up the #padmanchallenge. Photograph: Courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Delhi to raise awareness and funds for menstrual health and hygiene.

With the theme "No more Limits", the NDMC and AAKAR India organised the marathon on the World Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Chhillar, Miss World chairperson Julia Morley, Guinness book record holder Roop Batela and about 300 school girls walked from Connaught Place to NDMC auditorium at 7 am.

Chhillar also conducted a quiz and discussed menstrual hygiene with students which were followed by free distribution of AAKAR Innovations sanitary pads.

The World Menstrual Hygiene Day was initiated by the German-based NGO WASH United in 2014. It was a global platform that brought together all the key development partners including United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Water Aid, Global Citizen, and United States Agency For International Development (USAID), according to AAKAR's official statement.