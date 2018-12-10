Pix: Beyonce, the real diva at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash

Last updated on: December 10, 2018 09:40 IST

The singer's outfits were as magnificent as her performance.

IMAGE: Beyonce wore a red mirror work ensemble designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla while attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding party. Photographs: Kind courtesy Beyonce/Instagram

American singer-producer Beyonce has just released photographs from her appearance at Isha Ambani's pre-wedding bash, and the singer looks no less than a queen in her ravishing red ensemble.



The 'Single Ladies' hitmaker took to Instagram to share some images of herself from the occasion.

In one of them, she can be seen wearing a red Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla ensemble with a plunging neckline and mirror work all over the dress.

'Diva meets Devi,' the designer duo captioned her picture on their Instagram page.

IMAGE: Doesn't she look stunning in this desi avtar?

The second picture posted by Beyonce gives a more closer look at the singer's accessories -- all in gold -- including a forehead band, bracelet and long earrings, with simple, yet classy makeup to perfectly complete the look.





IMAGE: The dress had a daring long slit.

A third black and white picture shows the leggy lass posing in a picturesque location flaunting her outfit with a long side slit.





IMAGE: Beyonce later changed into a golden outfit for her performance.

Beyonce also shared images and a short video from her performance at the pre-wedding festivity, where she can be seen slaying in a golden bodysuit and matching thigh-high boots.



The singer arrived in Udaipur earlier on Sunday to attend pre-wedding festivities hosted by the Ambanis.





IMAGE: The bodysuit, like her red dress featured fishnet stockings.

Isha, the daughter of business tycoons Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal and founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, will tie the knot on Wednesday, December 12.