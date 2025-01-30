Is It Okay To Have Sex During Your Periods?

Sexual intercourse or physical intimacy during menstruation could lead to greater bonding between couples as they navigate and normalise bodily process together, suggests rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar, medical director, Bloom IVF.

Ask rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar your pregnancy and women's health-related questions HERE.

Intimacy is a fundamental aspect of human relationships, shaped by individual preferences, comfort levels and mutual understanding.

There are many dimensions of a couple's sexual life and the question of engaging in intimacy during menstruation is a topic that often stirs curiosity, hesitation and even societal taboos.

While it may feel like uncharted territory for some, for others it is a natural part of their relationship.

Let's understand the potential benefits, challenges and practical considerations of sex during periods so that you, as a couple, can make informed and respectful decisions.

The benefits of period sex

1. Pain relief

Menstrual cramps, caused by uterine contractions, can be alleviated through sexual activity.

Orgasms release endorphins and oxytocin, natural painkillers that can reduce discomfort.

2. Improved mood

Menstruation brings about a lot of aches as well as mood changes, including depression in some cases.

Consensual intercourse during this time can increase intimacy and also help in the release of serotonin, the 'happiness' hormone.

3. Enhanced libido

During the menstruation cycle, several hormones in the body undergo vast changes, one of which is progesterone which dips during that period.

This causes an increased libido in women, particularly at that time.

4. Shortened menstrual duration

Orgasms promote uterine contractions, which may help expel menstrual blood faster, potentially shortening the length of your period.

5. Strengthened intimacy

Sexual intercourse during this time could lead to greater bonding between couples as they navigate and normalise bodily process together.

It also aids in the reduction of shame and stigma associated with menstruation.

The drawbacks

1. Potential for messiness

Sexual engagement can be a bit awkward during menstruation since the flow may get aggravated and leave a mess.

While many couples are ok with that, some find it uncomfortable and inconvenient.

Using towels, menstrual discs or prioritising intimacy during lighter days can reduce this concern.

2. Risk of infections

During this time, the cervix expands slightly which makes one susceptible towards sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Practising proper hygiene and using protection, such as condoms, is important.

3. Cultural or emotional discomfort

For some, cultural or personal beliefs may discourage intimacy during menstruation.

This may lead to feeling ashamed or embarrassed which prevents one from enjoying and having a positive experience.

Open communication and mutual respect between partners are essential in navigating these feelings.

4. Sensory sensitivities

Heightened physical sensitivity during menstruation can make some individuals feel uncomfortable with direct contact or penetration.

If one is feeling intense pain during menstruation, it's best to avoid any penetration for a while.

5. Contraception misconceptions

Menstruation does not completely eliminate the risk of pregnancy, although the chances are lesser.

This is more common with individuals facing irregular cycles or overlapping ovulation.

To avoid unintended pregnancies, it is best to use contraception.

Tips for a positive experience

To ensure a positive experience and avoid future grievances, it is important that partners communicate with one another regarding their preferred methods, limits and what makes them comfortable.

It is essential that both agree and are aligned, as mutual consent is paramount.

Apart from maintaining hygiene and cleanliness, using birth control methods such as condoms reduce the chances of contracting sexually transmitted diseases and unwanted pregnancies.

It may also be prudent to improve the sexual environment by setting the right temperature, keeping a towel, adjusting the brightness of the room or using waterproof sheets.

Additionally, if penetration feels uncomfortable, you may alternate it with cuddling, kissing or mutual stimulation to maintain intimacy and closeness.

