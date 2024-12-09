'My 16 YO Missed Her Periods Twice. Should I...?'

rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar suggests how you can protect your menstrual health by practising good hygiene, eating a healthy diet and exercising regularly.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar HERE.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Darina Belonogova/Pexels.com

Is it normal to miss a period and not be pregnant?

What are the reasons for irregular periods?

How do you know if you are going through menopause?

rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar is a gynaecologist, IVF expert and the medical director of Bloom IVF.

With over 30 years of experience, Dr Nandita is currently managing 10 centres across India.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar HERE.





Sumanth: Hello Doctor. My daughter is 16+ and has irregular periods.

She missed her last two period cycles. What should I do now?

Do I need to consult a gynaecologist or a GP? Please suggest.

A young girl's body may not follow an exact menstrual schedule.

It's common, especially in the first two years after a girl starts getting her periods, to skip periods or have irregular periods.

Irregular periods happen because of hormonal changes, weight gain or rapid weight loss, illness, stress, sedentary life or gynaecological issues.

But if periods become very frequently irregular, please visit your gynaecologist.

The doctor will most likely advise:

1. Hormonal test



2. USG pelvis to rule out any ovarian cyst or PCOD

The treatment will be based on these results.

Meanwhile, I would suggest the following lifestyle modifications:

Regular walks and exercises are needed for hormonal circulation and the release of good hormones.





Avoid junk food and have good, nutritious meals.





Stress management, yoga, regular walks and meditation can help.





Anonymous: Hi doctor, I am 44 years old, and my menstrual cycle is currently 20 days.

I got my period on September 30, 2024, and then I took an emergency contraceptive pill (i-pill) on October 9.

I had my regular period on October 21.

Now, I have missed my second period; today is October 22, and I still have not started.

How long should I wait for my period to arrive or should I take a pregnancy test?

This was my first time using an i-pill so I would like some advice.

Is it normal to have a delay after taking an i-pill?

How many days could it be delayed? Please suggest what I should do.

Hey, since you are 44 years old, you are in your perimenopausal phase which causes hormonal imbalance

But since you have consumed the i-pill, which is an emergency contraception, periods can be up to a week late and sometimes even later.

If your period is more than a week late, we recommend taking a pregnancy test.

You may have some irregular bleeding after you take the pill and before your next period.

This can range from spotting to heavy bleeding.

Please do a home pregnancy test once to rule out pregnancy. If it's negative, then await normal regular periods.





P: I am 43 years old, my periods come for 1-2 days.

I have been having acidity for 5-6 months.

I have gained weight, hair fall occurs and water comes out from the breasts.

Is this a symbol of menopause?

If yes, then what medicine should I take?

At the age of 43, there is a hormonal imbalance that can result in weight gain, scanty menses, hair fall and discharge from the nipple.

It can be due to stress, diet changes or lifestyle changes.

Watery discharge from the nipple can be due to impaired, raised prolactin levels which can be treated with medicine under the supervision of your doctor.

Please check for hormones TSH, prolactin, LH, FSH and estradiol level and correct accordingly.

Weight gain can be taken care of by correcting the hormonal imbalance, dietary changes (including proteins less carbs, less oily and fatty food), exercises (Zumba, cardio, daily walks)

Hair fall can be taken care of by improving nutrition, including vitamins A, C and D, iron, biotin, zinc, protein, essential fatty acids and taking supplements under a doctor's supervision.

You can post your health-related questions to rediffGURU Dr Nandita Palshetkar HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.