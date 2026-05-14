PCOS Is Now PMOS: Why This Change Matters

PCOS is being renamed PMOS. Dr Anagha Menon breaks down why the one alphabet change matters and how it affects the diagnosis of this condition for so many women.

Kindly note this image has only been posted for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy RDNE Stock Project/Pexels

For years, PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) has been misunderstood as a condition linked only to ovarian cysts, irregular periods and fertility struggles. But experts now say the name never fully captured the reality of what women actually experience.

The condition is now being renamed PMOS -- Polyendocrine Metabolic Ovarian Syndrome -- in an effort to highlight its deeper hormonal, metabolic and psychological impact.

In a conversation with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Dr Anagha Menon -- (MBBS, MD (AIIMS Delhi), DNB and MCh gynaecologic oncology), a specialist at the MVR Cancer Centre and Research Institute, Kozhikode -- explains why the shift matters and how it could change the way women understand the condition.

'PCOS was actually a misnomer'

"The ovaries are actually not polycystic," Dr Menon explains. "These are not abnormal cysts that develop. These are just normal follicles that are not able to mature."

The condition, he adds, has never been just an ovarian issue either.

"It is not a disease focused only on the ovaries or reproduction. It is a metabolic syndrome. The new terminology encompasses the hormonal, metabolic, psychological and reproductive aspects."

According to her, the shift is less about changing treatment and more about changing perspective.

"The focus is shifting from just the ovaries to a holistic picture for women."

IMAGE: Dr Anagha Menon. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Anagha Menon IMAGE: Dr Anagha Menon.

Why the old name created confusion

One of the biggest problems with PCOS, Dr Menon says, was that many women assumed they needed visible ovarian cysts to be diagnosed.

"Even when women don't have the ultrasound feature of multiple cystic-looking follicles, they can still meet the diagnostic criteria for PCOS."

At the same time, some women may show polycystic ovaries on scans but not actually have the condition.

This confusion is exactly what many women online have also spoken about.

Reddit user StrangersWithAndi wrote: 'It's always been about insulin levels affecting the ovarian-pituitary axis. But the name made people think it was ovarian cysts. This is great news.'

Another user, Ok-Mistake-294, shared: 'I'm really, really excited about this change... it helps patients recognise that you don't need to have a classic 'string of pearls' to have PCOS.'

'It's not just about fertility'

Dr Menon believes the rename could help reduce the fear and stigma that often surrounds a PCOS diagnosis.

"In a country like ours, once a woman is labelled with PCOS, people immediately think she won't conceive," she says. "But this condition is about much more than fertility."

She explains that PMOS highlights the metabolic side of the disorder, including diabetes risk, cholesterol issues, hypertension, sleep disorders and obesity-related complications.

"A woman has to look at her blood glucose, lipids and hormone levels. It's not just about reproduction."

She also points out women diagnosed with PMOS could need mental health support.

"A lot of women develop anxiety and depression because of the physical manifestations, irregular cycles, infertility stress and body image concerns."

Why more young girls are being diagnosed

According to Dr Menon, lifestyle changes are playing a major role in the rising number of PCOS diagnoses among younger women.

"Outdoor activities have reduced, obesity is rising and junk food and westernised lifestyles are contributing factors," she says.

Teenagers, she adds, usually seek help for acne, facial hair growth or irregular periods first, while older women often approach doctors for fertility-related concerns.

The biggest myths around PCOS/PMOS

Dr Menon also addressed some of the most common misconceptions women still believe:

Only overweight women get PCOS

PCOS always means infertility

The cysts in PCOS are actual ovarian cysts

It is only a gynecological condition

"Even lean women can have PCOS because hormonal imbalance plays a major role," she explains.

Contrary to popular fear, she says pregnancy is possible.

"With proper lifestyle modifications, weight management and treatment, women with PCOS can absolutely conceive."

What about Ozempic and Mounjaro?

GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Mounjaro are increasingly being discussed in relation to PMOS. Dr Menon says they may help certain patients, especially those struggling with obesity and insulin resistance.

"Any method of weight loss can improve PMOS," she says.

"These medications may help patients who haven't had much success with lifestyle modifications like diet and exercise or those with obesity-related complications."

That aligns with what many women online are already experiencing.

Reddit user Bye-Felicia shared: 'GLP-1s completely regulated my period within one month after over 20 years of erratic cycles... it's the drugs.'

Meanwhile another Reddit user pointed out that many patients with normal BMI still struggle with insulin-related symptoms. 'A lot of people with PCOS are told that their version has nothing to do with insulin because they have a normal BMI... they are literally given wrong information,' wrote ramesesbolton.

'A PMOS diagnosis is not a full stop'

While the name may be changing, Dr Menon says the larger goal is awareness.

"The diagnosis is not a full stop. It's a starting point toward a better life," she says. "It's not the end of anything. With awareness, treatment and lifestyle changes, women can lead healthy, reproductive lives."

And perhaps that is exactly what this rename is trying to achieve -- making women understand that PCOS was never just about ovaries in the first place.