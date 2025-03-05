10 Questions To Ask Your Gynaecologist Today

Like men, women also suffer from low libido, skin problems and digestive distress, says Dr Manisha Tomar, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospitals, Noida.

Women tend to experience various gynaecological conditions, including the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), leading to hormonal imbalances and irregular periods.

Problems such as endometriosis, which can induce severe pelvic pain and infertility; uterine fibroids that can cause heavy bleeding and discomfort; and pelvic inflammatory disease (PID), a bacterial infection inviting chronic pain and fertility issues, are common occurrences in women.

However, a large number of women ignore symptoms such as abnormal bleeding, pelvic pain, bloating or irregular cycles which indicate gynaecological problems and suffer in silence.

There is still a lack of awareness regarding gynaecological problems due to the myths and taboos attached to them.

Women often hesitate to discuss the issues they are facing because they feel embarrassed, shameful and shy.

Regular visits to a gynaecologist will help timely detection of potential health issues, thus maintaining your reproductive and overall health.

Here are 10 important health issues every woman should discuss with their gynaecologist.

1. Menstrual health



Missed a period or facing irregular, delayed or painful periods?

A woman's menstrual cycle says a lot about her reproductive health.

If you experience irregular periods, heavy bleeding, severe cramps or unusual discharge, then you must consult a gynaecologist without delay.

Conditions like the polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis or hormonal imbalances can cause irregular menses and require timely attention.

Women need to keep track their menses and report any irregular changes. Ignoring menstrual health is a strict no-no.

2. Birth control

If you are sexually active and want to prevent pregnancy, it’s essential to discuss contraception with your gynaecologist.

There are several birth control options, including pills, intrauterine devices (IUDs), implants and barrier methods available today. Your doctor can help you choose the best option based on your requirements.

Consult an expert. Don’t just take any birth control pill without knowing how it works for you; it could have side effects.

3. Sexual health and STIs

Are you aware about sexually transmitted infections (STIs)?

If you are sexually active, regular screenings are necessary to eliminate the risk of STIs.

The usual warning signs or symptoms that shouldn't be ignored are:

Sores





Ulcers





Blisters





Rashes or warts around the genitals and/or rectum





Vaginal discharge





Bleeding after sex or between periods





Abdominal pain

Your doctor will explain safe sexual practices and vaccinations for infections like HPV (human papillomavirus); these can prevent cervical cancer and help you stay healthy.

4. Vaginal health and hygiene

A large number of women experience vaginal infections, itching or abnormal discharge but hesitate to seek timely medical help.

The reasons for these problems can be bacterial vaginosis, yeast infections or sexually transmitted infections.

It is crucial to maintain good personal hygiene in your vaginal area. Avoid douching (using a liquid solution to clean the vagina), wipe from front to back and change sanitary pads and tampons regularly.

It is recommended not use any chemical-laden products in your vaginal area.

Any signs such as itching, a burning sensation, pain and abnormal discharge should be discussed with the doctor.

5. Pregnancy and preconception health

Couples who are planning to conceive and become parents should pay attention to preconception for a smooth pregnancy.

Discuss factors like ovulation tracking, prenatal vitamins, lifestyle changes and genetic screenings with your doctor.

Couples should eat a nutritious diet, sleep well, remain physically active and stay stress-free by doing light exercises, yoga and meditation.

Timely screenings and health check-ups are highly recommended.

6. Pelvic pain or discomfort

Women with pelvic pain and discomfort should be cautious as these symptoms can happen due to ovarian cysts, fibroids, infections or endometriosis.

Discussing these symptoms with your gynaecologist can help diagnose and treat the underlying cause effectively.

7. Breast health

Many women suffer in silence due to myths and taboos attached to breast health.

Symptoms such as tenderness in the breast, inverted nipples, lumps and pain should not be ignored.

Regular breast examinations are crucial for early detection of nipple discharge or any changes in size.

Ask the doctor how to perform a self-examination and do so at least once a month. Do remember, women as young as 25 can be recommended mammograms, though they are normally recommended after the age of 45. Further screenings will be suggested if required.

Early detection of breast ailments, including cancer, can save lives.

8. Hormonal imbalances

It is a known fact that hormonal imbalances can lead to mood swings, fatigue, weight gain and even embarrassing acne.

Many women may also have water retention and pile up excess kilos.

Like men, women also suffer from low libido, problems like dry skin and digestive distress.

Conditions like PCOS, thyroid disorders and menopause-related changes can affect your hormones.

If you experience persistent mood changes, depression or anxiety, then visit the doctor who will suggest hormonal therapy.

9. Urinary problems

Urinary problems are rampant in women.

Symptoms such as frequent urination, painful urination or urinary incontinence can be uncomfortable to discuss. However, these symptoms may indicate infections, bladder issues or pelvic floor dysfunction.

To manage these symptoms, the doctor can ask you to do pelvic exercises, prescribe medications or do further evaluations to address urinary problems.

Women should drink enough water, avoid holding back their urine and maintain good vaginal hygiene.

10. Menopause and postmenopausal health

Menopause comes with various physical and emotional changes. Hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal dryness and bone health issues are common occurrences in women.

Your gynaecologist can provide guidance on managing symptoms through lifestyle changes such as eating and sleeping well, exercising daily and de-stressing by yoga and meditation.

Postmenopausal women are also at risk of osteoporosis (weakening of the bones).

The next time you schedule a visit, be honest with your gynaecologist about these 10 crucial factors.

Regular check-ups and healthy discussions around women's health issues can help in early diagnosis and effective treatment of any problems.

There is absolutely no need to feel embarrassed, ashamed or hesitant about your health. Always remember, 'Prevention is better than cure.'

