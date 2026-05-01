'Root Causes Of Infertility Remain Overlooked'

'Infertility and reproductive health challenges, much like other chronic conditions, are rising globally.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Babies4.US

As fertility challenges continue to impact an estimated 10% to 13% of couples across North America, a new, integrative approach is beginning to reshape the conversation.

Babies4.US, one of the first virtual, herbal-based fertility clinics in the US and Canada, brings together the expertise of Hyderabad-born Indian American physician Dr Shabana Parvez MD, FACEP and globally recognized herbal fertility specialist Dr Najmuddin Rehan.

Dr Parvez shared with Rediff US Special Correspondent Abhijit J Masih how individuals can access integrative, holistic fertility care.

"One major and often overlooked factor is toxicity. We are continuously exposed to environmental toxins through our food, water, soil, air, household products, and cosmetics," Dr Parvez says.

Your journey spans Hyderabad to North America, blending clinical medicine with integrative care.

What personal or professional experiences led you to champion a non-invasive, herbal approach to fertility.

I have only been in Hyderabad as a very young child, then moved to the Caribbean before settling in North America.

In the Caribbean, I worked at a clinic for underserved people and was involved in teaching about fertility and natural family planning since the clinic was managed by Catholic sisters.

My college and medical education and training took me to many places in North America, and I trained and practiced full spectrum family medicine including obstetric care while working in rural America.

Here in Texas, I have several family friends that have had reproductive problems such as PCOS and have been shocked at how easily and nonchalantly these young girls are handed prescriptions for birth control and pharmaceuticals to "treat" PCOS.

Dr Najmuddin (Rehan), based in Hyderabad, has firsthand experience of the global influx of couples traveling to India for fertility care and has personally treated many of them (200,000 +).

For me, natural fertility care is a continuation of my broader mission to promote health and wellness -- by educating individuals and empowering the body's innate ability to heal through a root-cause, integrative approach.

Fertility is often an emotionally charged and deeply personal journey. What have you learned from patients that has shaped your philosophy of care?

I have seen what sometimes seems reckless in terms of prescription practices for hormones and birth control as a solution to all female reproductive problems.

Also, the elephant in the room is often exactly that - the emotional stress that comes from the whole medicalised process is exhausting and contributes further to the hormonal imbalance (such as increased cortisol) that can make conception even harder.

This has led to my desire to make the process more gentle, more personal, and less stressful.

IMAGE: Dr Shabana at the opening ceremony of Babies4.US. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shabana Parvez

What gap in the North American fertility ecosystem inspired the launch of Babies4.US, and why was now the right time?

Infertility and reproductive health challenges, much like other chronic conditions, are rising globally -- particularly in industrialised and developed regions.

A significant gap remains in understanding and addressing the root causes of infertility.

While medicine has made meaningful progress over the past two decades in applying root-cause approaches to chronic diseases, this framework has not been widely adopted in fertility care.

The US fertility rate dropped to a record low in 2024, falling below 1.6 children per woman, well under the 2.1 'replacement level' needed for a stable population.

The timing is critical. The US healthcare system is undergoing a shift, with growing momentum toward prevention, lifestyle medicine, and overall wellness -- reflected in initiatives such as the Make America Healthy Again movement.

There is increasing recognition, including at the federal level, of the vital role that diet, lifestyle, and environmental factors play in maintaining health.

This creates a timely opportunity to bring a more holistic, root-cause-driven approach into fertility care.

This initiative brings together your expertise with that of Dr Najmuddin Rehan. How did this cross-continental collaboration come about, and what makes it unique?

I was introduced to Dr Najmuddin Rehan after following his work on social media and realising that he was also from my hometown.

I reached out to him for guidance on a patient who was a family member, and his treatment plan proved to be highly successful.

As we began to understand each other's clinical approaches, it became clear that we shared a strong alignment in philosophy and values.

Dr Rehan had already been treating patients from the United States who traveled to India for fertility and other health concerns.

We recognised that a collaboration would allow us to expand access and reach more patients globally.

I bring board-certified medical experience across three specialties, along with a fellowship in the United States, and have integrated my allopathic training with root-cause analysis, lifestyle interventions, and natural therapies.

Additionally, I pursued further training in Unani Tibb in the UK, with the intention of incorporating it more deeply into my practice.

While I bring a strong foundation in modern medicine with integrative elements, Dr Rehan brings decades of hands-on experience in traditional Indian and AYUSH-based treatments, along with an established manufacturing facility.

It was a natural collaboration -- one that was simply waiting to take shape.

IMAGE: Dr Shabana Parvez being presented with an award. Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shabana Parvez

Babies4.US is positioned as one of the first virtual, herbal-based fertility clinics in the US and Canada. What does 'non-invasive fertility care' truly look like in practice?

Non-invasive fertility care means avoiding painful, repetitive pelvic exams and eliminating procedures that involve injections into the reproductive organs.

Instead, we begin with a comprehensive evaluation, including a detailed medical history and an in-depth analysis of root causes -- assessing each patient's risk factors, lifestyle, and environmental exposures.

Based on this, we develop a personalised plan that includes targeted lifestyle and dietary modifications along with natural supplements designed to gently restore balance. Importantly, our approach does not involve hormonal injections.

'Virtual care has become widely accepted worldwide'

Babies4.US integrates traditional Indian systems under Ministry of AYUSH -- Ayurveda, Siddha, and Unani -- with modern telehealth. Can you elaborate on how this integration works in practice?

In practice, the process begins with an initial discovery call with me. If the patient is a good fit and chooses to proceed, we schedule a detailed joint consultation with myself and Dr Rehan, during which we review laboratory results and develop a personalized treatment plan.

Patients are then provided with appropriate natural supplements -- classified as dietary and nutritional products rather than pharmaceuticals -- which can be shipped to most locations globally.

This is followed by regular virtual follow-ups and ongoing lab reviews to monitor progress and make necessary adjustments.

Virtual care has become widely accepted worldwide in the post-COVID era, making this model both accessible and convenient for patients.

Scepticism around herbal and alternative therapies still exists in the West. How do you address concerns about efficacy, safety, and standardization?

This is where Dr Rehan's expertise truly stands out. He operates a fully certified manufacturing facility in Hyderabad that adheres to high-quality production standards and has a long track record of producing herbal and natural supplements with strong safety outcomes.

Because it is his own facility, he maintains complete oversight and control across the entire process.

He has also conducted research and published outcomes based on patients who have used his formulations.

As with any reputable laboratory, there are strict and continuous quality control measures in place.

It is worth noting that a significant proportion of pharmaceuticals -- both branded and generic -- used globally are manufactured in India, underscoring the country's established production standards.

All supplements are clearly labeled with ingredient disclosures and include contact information for reporting any concerns or adverse events.

Batch numbers and manufacturing dates are also transparently indicated to ensure traceability and accountability.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dr Shabana Parvez

Can you walk us through a typical patient journey -- from consultation to treatment -- on your platform?

Patients can reach us through our web site contact form, our receptionist, or by self-scheduling a discovery call -- a 15 to 20 minute virtual consultation with me.

If they qualify and choose to proceed, we collect the necessary onboarding details and schedule a more comprehensive intake consultation jointly with Dr Rehan.

During this session, we review laboratory results, medical history, and intake forms to develop a personalised lifestyle and supplement plan aimed at addressing the underlying root causes of the condition.

Patients are then supported through regular follow-up appointments to monitor progress and make adjustments as needed.

We also offer additional support through nutrition coaching where appropriate.

Prior to beginning the program, we require patients to have completed at least one baseline assessment of their reproductive anatomy -- for men, this may include a scrotal ultrasound, and for women, a pelvic exam along with imaging such as an ultrasound or salpingogram.

'We are exposed to toxicity'

With fertility challenges affecting an estimated 10%-13% of couples in North America, what do you see as the most overlooked contributors to this rise?

I believe that many of the same root causes driving chronic diseases -- such as obesity, poor sleep, chronic stress, blood sugar imbalance, and metabolic dysfunction -- also play a significant role in fertility and reproductive health issues.

One major and often overlooked factor is toxicity. We are continuously exposed to environmental toxins through our food, water, soil, air, household products, and cosmetics.

In addition, constant exposure to electromagnetic fields and the pressures of a high-stress, productivity-driven modern lifestyle further disrupt hormonal balance and overall wellbeing.

These combined factors can have a profound impact on reproductive health.

How does your approach differ from conventional fertility treatments like IVF -- not just medically, but emotionally and financially?

From a medical standpoint, I want to emphasise that our approach does not involve the use of hormones or prescription pharmaceuticals.

Instead, we focus on safe, natural therapies that have stood the test of time, delivering consistent outcomes without significant side effects.

Because there are no injections, procedures, or in-clinic interventions required, couples can undergo treatment from the comfort and privacy of their own homes.

This not only reduces logistical and financial burden but also makes the process far less stressful and more patient-friendly.

We also recognize the emotional dimension of fertility care. Patients have the option to engage with experienced emotional and spiritual wellness coaches as part of their journey.

Many individuals share that conventional fertility settings can feel overwhelming or impersonal; our goal is to create a supportive, respectful, and empowering environment.

Our protocols utilize carefully developed herbal formulations designed to support the body's natural hormonal rhythms, enhance egg quality, and improve sperm health and motility.

From a financial perspective, our approach is significantly more affordable -- typically around 30% of the cost of traditional IVF or IUI programs -- making it a more accessible option for many families.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Babies4.US

Affordability and accessibility are key pillars of Babies4.US. How are you making fertility care more inclusive for diverse communities across the US and Canada?

Our model avoids procedures, injections, and in-person visits, which significantly reduces overall costs.

For patients who may benefit from advanced options, we can also facilitate regenerative therapies, including stem cell-based approaches, which may help support ovarian function and improve the potential for viable egg development.

The virtual, telehealth-driven nature of our practice further enhances accessibility, allowing patients to receive care from anywhere.

By eliminating the need for costly infrastructure such as specialized labs, equipment, and embryo storage facilities, we are able to offer a more efficient and affordable care model.

'Root causes of infertility often overlap with those of chronic diseases'

What kind of outcomes or success stories are you hoping Babies4.US will generate in its first few years?

Dr Rehan has achieved significant success over the years, and our goal is to replicate similar outcomes in North America.

I am hopeful that in the near term -- even by this Christmas -- we will see many positive stories, including women with healthy "BabyBumps" progressing toward successful pregnancies.

A key priority is helping young women with PCOS restore regular cycles naturally within 6-12 months, without reliance on birth control or prescription medications.

Beyond fertility, we also aim to reduce the burden of other chronic conditions.

As mentioned earlier, the root causes of infertility often overlap with those of chronic diseases, including metabolic and autoimmune disorders.

Through our lifestyle-focused, integrative approach, we hope to not only support fertility but also improve overall long-term health outcomes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Babies4.US

If you could change one thing about how fertility is approached in North America today, what would it be?

I would strongly emphasize a deeper focus on identifying and addressing root causes -- particularly environmental toxicity -- while making diet and lifestyle modifications the first line of therapy.

Equally important is truly listening to couples and addressing any underlying trauma, as well as psychological and emotional factors, which may be contributing to their fertility challenges.

For couples who may feel discouraged or overwhelmed by fertility challenges, what message of hope would you like to share?

Do not lose hope. There is a gentler, more natural approach to addressing fertility concerns -- one that is private, personalized, and easy to follow.

Our method, using Dr Rehan's formulations, has helped bring thousands of babies into the world for couples who had previously lost hope.

I strongly encourage any couple facing fertility challenges to seek care from a physician who prioritises root-cause analysis and takes a truly holistic view of health -- addressing mental, emotional, physical, and environmental factors as the foundation for treatment.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff