Yummy New Year recipes for you

Ring in the New Year with these sumptuous preparations.
Rum Chicka Rum Chicken
Recipe by chef Abhishek Giri, Raasta Bombay, Khar.
Ingredients:
- 200 gm chicken
- 15 gm LP (Worchestire) sauce
- 2 gm salt
- 5 gm pepper
- 10 l oil
- 10 gm pineapple
- 5 gm parsley
- 60 gm crudites
- 5 gm garlic
- 5 gm ginger
- 5 gm jerk powdered dark rum
- 20 gm lettuce
- 60 ml dark rum
- 1 slice malta orange
- 50 gm fried rice
Method:
- Marinate chicken with dark rum, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper for two hours.
- Take the marinated chicken and grill them on slow flame. Take LP sauce, salt, pepper, pineapple paste, jerk powdered dark rum in a pan with oil and reduce to a little thick consistency.
For the plating:
- Place the rice on a dinner and put the grilled chicken on top of it, caramelise the malta orange and place it on the chicken. Pour some rum chica sauce on it and keep the rest in a small bowl. Garnish with parsley and place crudites on the side.
Roasted jacket potato with whipped goat cheese, sumac, and pomegranate
Recipe by Head Chef Nishant Mitra, Eddie's Bistro, Mumbai.
Ingredients:
- 1- 2 medium size or large potato
- 2 tsp olive oil/butter
- 1/2 tsp garlic chop
- 50 gm goat cheese
- 50 gm Greek yogurt or sour cream
- 1 pickled jalapeno (about 25 gm), finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp sumac
- 25 gm fresh pomegranate seeds
- Few mint leaves, to serve (optional)
Method:
- Heat oven to 180-200°C. Prick the potato all over with a fork and bake for 40 mins to an hour until it is golden outside and soft inside.
- Mix olive oil or butter with the garlic. Cut a deep cross into the top of the jacket, drizzle the garlic oil/butter into the cross and rub it all over the outside. Return to the oven and bake for 15 mins more until the edges are golden and crispy.
- Meanwhile, crumble the goat cheese into a bowl, add the yogurt/sour cream and whisk together until creamy.
- Stir in the finely chopped pickled jalapeno with a good grind of black pepper and spoon the whipped cheese mix into the jacket.
- Sprinkle with the sumac, drizzle over the remaining olive oil/butter and scatter a few torn mint leaves on top, with a garnish of pomegranate seeds.
this
Comment
article