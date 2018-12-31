Yummy New Year recipes for you

Last updated on: January 01, 2019 09:40 IST

Ring in the New Year with these sumptuous preparations.

Rum Chicka Rum Chicken

Recipe by chef Abhishek Giri, Raasta Bombay, Khar.

Ingredients:

200 gm chicken

15 gm LP (Worchestire) sauce

2 gm salt

5 gm pepper

10 l oil

10 gm pineapple

5 gm parsley

60 gm crudites

5 gm garlic

5 gm ginger

5 gm jerk powdered dark rum

20 gm lettuce

60 ml dark rum

1 slice malta orange

50 gm fried rice

Method:

Marinate chicken with dark rum, ginger, garlic, salt and pepper for two hours.

Take the marinated chicken and grill them on slow flame. Take LP sauce, salt, pepper, pineapple paste, jerk powdered dark rum in a pan with oil and reduce to a little thick consistency.

For the plating:

Place the rice on a dinner and put the grilled chicken on top of it, caramelise the malta orange and place it on the chicken. Pour some rum chica sauce on it and keep the rest in a small bowl. Garnish with parsley and place crudites on the side.

Roasted jacket potato with whipped goat cheese, sumac, and pomegranate

Recipe by Head Chef Nishant Mitra, Eddie's Bistro, Mumbai.

Ingredients:

1- 2 medium size or large potato

2 tsp olive oil/butter

1/2 tsp garlic chop

50 gm goat cheese

50 gm Greek yogurt or sour cream

1 pickled jalapeno (about 25 gm), finely chopped

1/2 tsp sumac

25 gm fresh pomegranate seeds

Few mint leaves, to serve (optional)

Method: