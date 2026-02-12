NTA Postpones The JEE Main Results To...

According to the National Testing Agency, the results for IIT-JEE will be declared on Monday, February 16, 2026.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels

Approximately 13 lakh students appeared for the IIT-Joint Entrance Examination Main exam 2026.

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), performance in the exam will be considered for admission into engineering (BE), architecture (BArch) and planning (BPlan) programmes.

The results for IIT-JEE Main was expected to be released on February 12.

Is the JEE Mains result declared?

No, the JEE Mains result is not declared yet.

The National Testing Agency has announced that the JEE (Main) 2026 Session 1 result is postponed. The results will now be declared on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The JEE Main answer key has also not been published yet.

What is the cut off for the IIT-JEE 2026?

The cut off for general category is between the 93.5 and 95 percentile.



For economically weaker sections (EWS), the JEE Main cut off is between the 80 and 82 percentile and the 79 to 81 percentile for other backward classes (OBC).

What is the IIT-JEE?

The IIT-JEE (Joint Entrance Examination) is a national-level engineering entrance exam in India conducted by the NTA for admission into premier technical institutes like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government funded technical institutions (GFTIs).

JoSAA counselling: What happens after the JEE results?

After clearing JEE Main and JEE Advanced, the next crucial step is the JoSAA (Joint Seat Allocation Authority) counselling process.

JoSAA is responsible for allocating seats to qualified candidates across IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

The counselling process involves online registration, choice filling and locking of preferred institutes and branches, followed by multiple rounds of seat allotment.