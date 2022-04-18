Flora Saini's Lessons On Self Love

IMAGE: Flora Saini shared this pic along with her post.

'I just hope the younger me is proud of where I've come in the future,' she says.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Flora Saini/Instagram

The journey to loving your body, accepting and embracing its flaws is a tough one.

However, according to Flora Saini it is also the beginning of a life long romance.

The actress took to Instagram to share her fat to fit story.

'I was this fat kid in school with braces and pimples, not one bit confident in herself.

'The backbencher, who loved to hide behind baggy clothes, with major self-esteem issues,' she writes.

IMAGE: The actress shows off her curves in a black silhouette.

She struggled with her weight through most of her acting career just to look like the beautiful, thin, girls on magazine covers.

'Do you know I didn't get a single endorsement for at least 10-12 years through the peak of my career in South?' she shares.

'Not one, because they felt I'm too fat to promote a product.

'I was earnestly told 'maybe you should loose some weight'.

'I was bullied ruthlessly for my weight in the starting days of my career as an actor by a lady choreographer who body shamed me in front of an entire set on the mike.'

'I must have tried every dietician, every diet in the book, starved myself, worked out for hours, taken pills and powders to spike my metabolism, because in my head no matter what I looked on the outside, I was never thin or pretty like those girls in the magazines.'

IMAGE: Flora would starve for days and then go on a binge, and that would affect her body and mind.

Flora was diagnosed with PCOS and after many years of struggling with it, she finally found the right keto diet.

'It is one of the most satisfying dietary lifestyle changes I ever made,' she says.

The actress hopes to educate girls struggling with PCOS and weight issues about her new diet.

'You need to do it right and unfortunately there are too many people with half knowledge, who would go out of business if you lost weight and kept it off,' she adds.

Right now Flora is in the best shape of her life and it makes her so happy to have her body finally love her back.

'I want to click as many pics of this beautiful me (body, mind and soul) that I have yearned to be for so many moonlight years after being at war with myself.'

'These pics are a memoir reminding me of how far I have come.'

According to her 'happiness is an inside job that reflects on the outside, and it all starts with you loving yourself.'

'A woman is happiest when she is loved, sometimes she gets lucky to get that love from someone, and sometimes it's is pure hard work which involves falling in love with yourself.'