'A mother has the right to make her career choices'

IMAGE: "Feeling comfortable in your clothing, whether it's a dress or a pair of pants and a top, will boost your confidence," says Neha Dhupia. Photographs: Kind courtesy Neha Dhupia/Instagram

Bold. Gritty. Fearless.

From not hiding her grey hair to speaking about normalising breastfeeding, Neha Dhupia has championed the cause of body positivity in her own way.

The former Miss India, actor and television host was the official mentor of the Miss India Organisation this year where she guided young aspirants on their pageant journey.

Having worked through both her pregnancies, the 41-year-old mum of two was back on the ramp when she turned showstopper for the size inclusive apparel brand aLL at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022< in Delhi.

Although the journey has not been an easy one, Neha believes that women, especially young mothers, need to stop feeling guilty about their choices.

"The journey from giving birth to going to work after it has taught me that I have to stand up for myself and the things that make me happy," Neha Dhupia tells Rediff.com's Divya Nair.

IMAGE: Neha, centre, with plus size models selected from across India for the brand aLL at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion Week 2022 in Delhi.

'A show so high on love and emotion … it stood for self love and embracing every body as beautiful. No matter who and where you are your style has to define you.. and this one got me feeling more confident than ever…' Neha posted on Instagram. Photograph: Kind courtesy aLL

You've always been a trendsetter when it comes to fashion. What is your personal style like?

I would coin my personal style as minimalistic. I'd rather be comfortable.

My choice is to go about my day in clothes that make me feel good and express who I am.

How do you pick your outfits and designs?

I love dressing up according to trends. My current favourite is 'torn and torn'.

Matching up torn topwear with bottom wear looks chic and stylish. It is comfortable and easy to move around in and that is the biggest win for me.

As a working mum of two, what are some of the valuable lessons the journey has taught you?

Being a working mom is no easy task. There is constant judgement from society for leaving the children at home and going to work.

We are living in 2022 now and it is about time views on this matter change.

I strongly believe that a woman, especially a mother, has the right to make her career and family choices.

The journey from giving birth to going to work after it has taught me that I have to stand up for myself and the things that make me happy.

Most first-time mothers face this guilt of leaving their children behind at home when they are working or travelling away from their kids and families. How do you tackle this dilemma? What advice would you like to share with young women and mums?

There's a sense that you are always falling short when it comes to doing enough, giving enough, and being enough for your children.

However, it is critical to identify the destructive forces that are driving it. You must first decide whether or not to let guilt drive you.

Did you rush away from your child instead of hugging him or her?

You are guilty of putting work ahead of your child, but it is your decision whether or not what you did was wrong.

Taking a break and spending quality time with your children to reconnect with their likes and rhythms will help everything fall back into place.

Reminding yourself that everyone faces difficulties, whether she is a working or stay-at-home mom.

IMAGE: A Sunday with her family: Husband and actor Angad Bedi, daughter Mehr and son Guriq.

A style tip you'd like to share with readers?

It is critical to feel at ease in your clothing.

Feeling comfortable in your clothing, whether it's a dress or a pair of pants and a top, will boost your confidence.

Pairing a casual outfit with a good pair of sneakers is a value tip in my opinion.

Investing in a good pair of sneakers that can be worn for a variety of occasions and outfits is well worth the money.