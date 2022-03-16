'It took me years to feel confident in the way I look'

'Fitness is such a game of trial and error and it's an absolute rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs.'

IMAGE: From weighing 86 kg as a teenager to become a fitness entrepreneur was no mean task, says Krishna Shroff. Photographs: Kind courtesy Krishna Shroff

Unlike her brother Tiger Shroff whose dancing moves leave you awestruck, Krishna Shroff hates dancing.

"Choreography is a no-go for me," Krishna tells Divya Nair/Rediff.com in the concluding segment of her interview where she takes us through her incredible transformation journey from chubby, self-conscious, teenager to inspiring fitness entrepreneur.

"I was 86 kg at my heaviest," she confesses. "It took me years to feel happy and confident in the way I look... I'd say right up until about almost a year ago."

How did the fitness journey begin for you?

I really believe it's always been at the core of who I am.

It's easy to be inspired growing up watching your elder brother excel in everything he puts his mind to. He made me believe I was capable to do the same, and once I made up my mind to do it, there was no looking back.

How much weight did you lose? And what particular exercises helped you?

I was 86 kg at my heaviest; however, I always urge people to stay off the scales.

Weight fluctuation is extremely normal even throughout the day, but that's just water retention -- not fat.

It's important to go by how you feel, but if you want accuracy, you should go by inches or how your clothes fit.

It took me years to feel happy and confident in the way I look. I'd say right up until about almost a year ago.

The biggest thing that helped me achieve where I wanted to be was the right nutrition plan for me.

I was extremely restrictive with my eating before and that led to me always being miserable; however, now that I've learned how to incorporate my favourite foods into my diet, I'm feeling the best I've ever felt; therefore, looking the best I've ever looked. They both go so hand in hand.

IMAGE: Krishna works out two hours a day and loves her 'leg days' the most.

How many hours do you usually work out in a day?

I work out about 2 hours a day. I have a trainer because I never feel like I push myself enough without one. I can get super complacent and start to plateau in my training.

Tell us about your favourite workouts.

I love to do my strength and conditioning in the morning (leg day being my absolute favourite) because I feel like I have the most energy to perform my best then, and in the evenings, I'll do some form of light cardio just to get a little bit of a sweat going.

Do you also follow a strict diet?

Believe it or not, I don't follow a diet. I enjoy eating clean foods that make me feel good, so for me, it's not really something I have to overthink to much.

What are some of the foods you had to give up eating in order to stay healthy?

There's absolutely nothing I have cut out of my life complete because I've built the willpower to stop after one or two cookies instead of going on a binging spree.

What's your favourite cheat meal?

I don't really have cheat days anymore.

I used to when I started off my fitness journey, but I feel like incorporating the favourite foods into my nutrition throughout the week while practising portion control, has worked the best for me. I feel like a one day binge takes me two steps back.

What have been some of your greatest learnings from your fitness journey so far?

Fitness is such a game of trial and error and it's an absolute rollercoaster ride with many ups and downs.

It's never going to be linear and you're never going to be able to get where you want to be overnight.

The biggest thing it's taught me is patience. Great things take time, but as long as you stay consistent and strive to be better than you were yesterday, you're going to be on the right path.

IMAGE: Krishna loves her toned bod and bikinis on vacation.

You also have a great sense of style. Your vacation and beachwear pics always almost go viral. Where do you shop from?

Appreciate that! I honestly don't put much effort into it.

I hardly ever have a stylist on board any of my shoots. For me, comfort is key. I know if I don't feel comfortable in what I'm wearing, I'll never be able to rock it.

I'm more inclined towards streetwear, so most of my closet is full of clothing from H&M, Topshop, Bershka, Pull&Bear, etc.

If I want to be a little chic, it's always House of CB dresses for me.

Your most comfortable workout gear/outfit would be...

The right pair of tights that make the b**ty look right and don't give you camel toe and a slick long sleeved polyester (because it's sweat proof) top.

A fitness expert or celebrity you've admired in recent times...

Myself.

How did you stay fit in the lockdown?

I'm blessed to be able to have my own facility, so for me, I was able to bring all the equipment I needed to the house in order to keep up with my training.

There was absolutely nothing to do, so NOT prioritising yourself was the weakest excuse I heard.

I understand that not everyone had the privilege that I did, but like I always say, if you keep your nutrition in check, then that's 80% of the game already won.

Any interesting skills you picked up during the lockdown?

I actually started meditating every day during lockdown. Since we had nothing but time, I wanted to use that to reflect on where I was at and plan the things I wanted to achieve for myself.

I'm not going to lie, I haven't found the time to keep at it, but it was one of the most helpful things to get me through that time.

Breath control is everything. It keeps your mind calm and allows you to do any task at hand to the best of your capability.

IMAGE: For Krishna, style means comfort and she loves streetwear.

How do you take care of your skin and hair, especially those curls?

Apart from all the exterior things that can help like products, it's so important to understand that everything you are putting into your body will eventually reflect on the outside as well.

I try my best to eat as clean as possible, stay hydrated throughout the day, and avoid using products with too many chemicals in them that may be harsh on your hair and skin.

I swear by coconut oil.

Do you also like to dance?

I hate it. The only time you'll ever catch me dancing is after a bottle of champagne down at the club. Choreography is a no-go for me.

Your take on relationships -- what do you look for in your partner?

Loyalty, confidence, and ambition. I also love being cuddled.

Your favourite travel destination...

The best place I've visited in India has got to be Kashmir.

I went in the winter because I wanted to have a white Christmas, but I would love to see how lush it gets in the summer.

Outside of India, the best place I've visited has been the Maldives. I'm a s**ker for beaches and nothing tops theirs.