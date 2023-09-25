Expert Tips to Crack CAT 2023 in 60 Days

CAT expert rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza tells you how to optimise your preparation for the Common Admission Test scheduled on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Kind courtesy Pexels.com

The Common Admission Test (CAT) is one of India's largest competitive exams, performance in which will enable admission into some of the top ranked management colleges in the country, including the Indian Institutes of Management and the top business schools in the country.

This year, CAT 2023 will be conducted by the Indian Institute of Management-Lucknow on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

There is no change in the CAT 2023 syllabus this year.

The CAT 2023 exam is divided into three sections -- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension; Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

There will be three slots with a time duration of two hours per slot.

The total number of questions in the exam has been reduced to 66 from 100.

With 60 days to go for CAT 2023, rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza, founder and director of Patrick10, who has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT, wants you to optimise your time at hand and focus on solving mocks to fine tune your overall preparation.

In the video below, Patrick Dsouza explains how you can improve your preparation and performance in Quantitative Ability section.

The key to crack Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension is to improve your reading skills.

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza recommends you to spend at least one to two hours a day reading articles, books or interesting comprehension.

Watch the video below to understand what you can read in order to build your vocabulary and score well in the Verbal section of CAT 2023.

While analysing previous CAT papers, rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza emphasises on the importance of questions in Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning.

Do check out the video for tips on how you can improve your logic and problem solving skills.

rediffGURU Patrick Dsouza and his wife Rochelle trains students for competitive management entrance exams such as the Common Admission Test, the Xavier Aptitude Test, Common Management Admission Test and the Common Entrance Test.

Patrick and Rochelle also train students for group discussions and interviews.

Patrick has scored in the 100 percentile six times in CAT. He achieved the first rank in XAT twice, in CET thrice and once in the Narsee Monjee Management Aptitude Test.

Apart from coaching students for MBA exams, Patrick and Rochelle have trained aspirants from the IIMs, the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies and the S P Jain Institute of Management Studies and Research for campus placements.

Patrick has been a panellist on the group discussion and panel interview rounds for some of the top management colleges in Mumbai.

He graduated in mechanical engineering from the Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology, Allahabad and completed his master's in management from the Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.