Need a scholarship to complete your science degree?

International beauty brand L'Oreal India has begun the application process for its annual For Young Women in Science scholarship programme, which provides financial assistance to young women who wish to pursue their education in the science stream.

Selected women scholars, who come from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, will receive financial support to cover college fees for graduation studies in any scientific field (pure sciences/applied sciences/engineering/medical, etc) at a recognised college or university in India.

The total value of the scholarship, which is an extension of L'Oreal UNESCO for women in science partnership, is up to Rs 2.5 lakhs, granted in equal annual instalments over the period of the degree of study, subject to the submission of proof of the candidate passing each year.

Who can apply?

Interested applicants must fulfil the following eligibility criteria:

Women candidates who have passed class 12 in the science stream from India in the academic year 2021-22.

They must have scored a minimum of 85 per cent in PCM/PCB/PCMB in class 12.

The annual family income of the applicant should be less than Rs 6 lakhs.

They must have taken admission in an undergraduate (bachelor’s) programme in science-related fields in the academic year 2022-23.

How to apply

Click on the link to register here (external link)

Sign up with your e-mail/mobile/Gmail account.

Candidates will be redirected to the L'Oréal India For Young Women In Science Scholarships application form page.

Click on the 'Start Application' button to begin the application process.

Fill in the required details along with the necessary documents to complete the application process.

Important date

The deadline to apply for the FYWIS scholarship programme is October 16, 2022.

In case of any queries, you may call 011-430-92248 (ext 117) Monday to Friday, between 10 am and 6 pm, or e-mail fywis-loreal@buddy4study.com

