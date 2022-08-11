News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Chevening Scholarships 2023: How to apply

Chevening Scholarships 2023: How to apply

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 11, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

How to apply for Chevening Scholarships 2023

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

The application window for the UK government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme is now open.

The Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships offer full financial support for a one-year master’s at any UK university and for 8-12 week professional development courses respectively.

Chevening has been offering the scholarship and fellowship programmes in India since 1983.

This year, the number of awards in India have increased, with the Adani Group co-sponsoring 15 additional scholarships in artificial intelligence over three years.

The Chevening Fellowships on offer are: Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship; Chevening Research, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship; Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence; South Asia Journalism Fellowship.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates may click on the official website to submit their application online.

After you select your country of citizenship, you can refine your search depending on whether you are applying for a scholarship or a fellowship.

Click here to check if you are eligible for the scholarship.

To find the relevant Chevening Fellowship programme, click here.

The deadline to apply for Chevening Fellowships is October 12, 2022.

The last date to apply for Chevening Scholarships is November 1, 2022.

The process of selecting Chevening scholars takes a minimum of eight months from the application deadline.

Course dates and courses for some of the fellowships are still to be confirmed.

Please keep checking the website for the further details on the Chevening Clore Leadership Fellowship.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Study Abroad: Why Students Are Struggling
Study Abroad: Why Students Are Struggling
What To Check Before Studying Abroad
What To Check Before Studying Abroad
Indians want to study in Germany, Italy, Ireland...
Indians want to study in Germany, Italy, Ireland...
Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment
Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment
PHOTOS: Kyrgios stuns Medvedev; Alcaraz loses
PHOTOS: Kyrgios stuns Medvedev; Alcaraz loses
Buy flag to get food: Ration depot loses licence
Buy flag to get food: Ration depot loses licence
DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher
DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher

More like this

Planning To Study Abroad? Read This!

Planning To Study Abroad? Read This!

How many hours can you work while studying abroad?

How many hours can you work while studying abroad?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances