Chevening Scholarships 2023: How to apply

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Jonathan Alcorn/Reuters

The application window for the UK government’s flagship international scholarships and fellowships programme is now open.

The Chevening Scholarships and Fellowships offer full financial support for a one-year master’s at any UK university and for 8-12 week professional development courses respectively.

Chevening has been offering the scholarship and fellowship programmes in India since 1983.

This year, the number of awards in India have increased, with the Adani Group co-sponsoring 15 additional scholarships in artificial intelligence over three years.

The Chevening Fellowships on offer are: Chevening India Cyber Security Fellowship; Chevening Research, Science and Innovation Leadership Fellowship; Chevening Gurukul Fellowship for Leadership and Excellence; South Asia Journalism Fellowship.

How to apply

Interested and eligible candidates may click on the official website to submit their application online.

After you select your country of citizenship, you can refine your search depending on whether you are applying for a scholarship or a fellowship.

Click here to check if you are eligible for the scholarship.

To find the relevant Chevening Fellowship programme, click here.

The deadline to apply for Chevening Fellowships is October 12, 2022.

The last date to apply for Chevening Scholarships is November 1, 2022.

The process of selecting Chevening scholars takes a minimum of eight months from the application deadline.

Course dates and courses for some of the fellowships are still to be confirmed.

Please keep checking the website for the further details on the Chevening Clore Leadership Fellowship.

The above information is provided by Rediff.com only as a reader service. Rediff.com does not benefit monetarily from such information.