'My Manager Asked Me To Resign Without Notice'

You can ask for written communication from your HR manager seeking an explanation about your resignation.

Please mark the copies to your senior authorities as well as top executives especially if you feel you are being harassed, suggests rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik.

rediffGURU Pradeep Pramanik is a career coach, placement consultant and director at Fast Track Career Consultants, which provides career counselling, soft skills training and placement consultancy services.

He also visits management and engineering institutions to talk to students about education and employment policies, entrepreneurship, soft skills and emerging careers in India.

Anonymous: My HR manager has asked me to resign with immediate effect over a phone call.

I have been working from home for the last two years and I was not provided with a notice period or a valid reason for my termination.

There is no formal or e-mail communication as well. What should I do?

Dear Anonymous, many things become hard realities of life.

You haven't shared details like: What kind of company you are working in? What's your job profile?

How was your performance? Were there any technical lapses from your side?

Your gender is also not clear.

Many companies follow such a process. However, you can ask for written communication from your HR manager seeking an explanation about your resignation.

Please mark the copies to your senior authorities as well as top executives especially if you feel you are being harassed.

You may explain with valid points if you are confident about your stand.

Asif: Hi sir, I am 43 years old. I have been jobless for the last five years.

I have over 13 years of experience in the manufacturing industry; I have worked for Tata Motors and Mahindra.

I want to start my business but I have no ideas. Please suggest a profitable business.

Please suggest better job opportunities as well.

I am willing to do business but I am not able to decide. I need your guidance, help, and support.

Dear Mr Asif, as you have worked for two good automobile companies in their manufacturing units, your experience will be useful for any other automobile company.

However, you have not had a job for the past five years and many companies may not prefer candidates who have been unemployed for a long period.

Securing a job in a company may not be easy but your experience will support you to get a good automobile dealership in their service department.

Starting a new business is risky and requires huge funds.

If you are interested, you may start a service centre for vehicles which is in your domain.

Himansu: Dear Sir, I am planning to start a financial services company which will work in the intermediate of selling financial products.

I am currently working in insurance selling.

I need your suggestions regarding business and also a plan of action to start my venture.

Dear Mr Himansu, I appreciate that you want to become an entrepreneur and have chosen one of the most promising but highly risky segments.

Since you are in the insurance industry, I believe you must have enough exposure to this segment, about the pros and cons of this sector.

However, while venturing into the mutual fund/stock industry, you will need to have someone to support you as these are very volatile sectors.

For the money you invest, you should be in a position to recover it in the shortest possible time.

Once you have the face value and trust of your customers, things will be quite easy for you. Best of luck.

