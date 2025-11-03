Why EQ Matters More Than IQ At Work

'In the real world, it's not about being the smartest person in the room -- it's about being the one who stays grounded, adaptable and emotionally steady when everything else shakes.'

Do you believe success is all about one's intelligence quotient (IQ)? The degrees you earn, the titles you hold or how fast you solve a problem? That emotions only get in the way of logic?

"IQ reflects what you know; EQ (emotional quotient) shows how well you apply it around people," says Ankita Kaul, a National Board certified health and wellness coach from the Dr Sears Wellness Institute.

In today's time, when most workplaces are driven by remote teams and constant digital communication, what really sets people apart isn't just how smart they are, but how emotionally steady they can stay when things fall apart.

Kaul, who is the founder of The Unfiltered Ladies, a community dedicated to helping women navigate emotional wellness and self-growth, believes emotional intelligence isn't a soft skill anymore; it's a survival skill.

She tells Rediff's Rishika Shah why EQ now matters more than IQ, how it helps you grow when your world feels unstable and what small, daily habits can make you not just smarter but stronger.

When you say EQ matters more than IQ, what exactly do you mean?

IQ might help you get the job but EQ helps you keep it and grow in it.

In today's world of high pressure and constant change, those who can read a room, manage emotions and build trust consistently outperform those who rely on technical brilliance alone.

Why do you think EQ has become so important in today's workplaces compared to a decade ago?

Work has shifted from being about efficiency to being about connection.

We now operate across time zones, cultures and digital platforms, requiring empathy, clarity and adaptability.

Automation can replicate skills but not emotional intelligence. In the age of AI, your true competitive edge is how you handle people, pressure and perspective.

We're often told to 'leave emotions at the door' when working. Is that even realistic anymore?

Not at all. Humans don't come with an emotional on/off switch.

The goal isn't suppression, it's regulation.

You can't leave emotions behind but you can carry them responsibly. EQ is about awareness, not absence.

Would you say high EQ can sometimes make you more vulnerable like being too empathetic or absorbing everyone's stress?

Yes, but only if empathy isn't managed.

High EQ isn't about feeling everything deeply; it's about knowing what's yours to carry and what's not.

You can care deeply without becoming everyone's emotional sponge. Boundaries are part of emotional intelligence.

What are some red flags that someone's EQ might be low even if they are brilliant at their job?

Reacting instead of responding, dominating conversations but never listening, avoiding feedback or taking it personally and excelling solo but leaving teams drained.

Low EQ doesn't always show in results -- it shows in how people feel after interacting with you.

How can Gen Z employees build emotional intelligence when most of us are behind screens and DMs?

Start by observing emotions before reacting.

Pause before replying. Read tone, not just text.

When a chat feels tense, pick up the phone; you'll learn to sense emotion in real time.

EQ grows from presence, not just interaction.

Do you think companies now are thinking about emotional intelligence or is it still all about performance metrics?

The smartest companies already know the cost of low EQ -- high turnover, constant conflict and burnout.

Performance is the output; EQ is the input.

Without emotionally intelligent leadership, even the best metrics eventually collapse.

How do you keep your emotions in check when your boss takes credit for your idea or when your teammate ghosts you on a project?

Separate the event from your ego.

First, breathe. Don't respond in the heat of the moment.

Then, document your work, stay professional and protect your reputation.

High EQ is about turning emotion into clarity, not confrontation.

Sometimes life's falling apart -- breakup, burnout, family issues -- but you still have to show up, reply to emails and act fine. How does emotional intelligence help you hold it together without losing yourself?

EQ teaches balance, not pretending.

It lets you say, 'I'm not at 100 per cent today, but I'll handle what matters.'

It’s grace under pressure, not perfection under pain.

How can managers or team leads use EQ to prevent burnout or toxic work culture?

By replacing 'How's the project?' with 'How are you doing?'

Emotionally intelligent managers notice shifts in tone, energy or engagement.

They model calm instead of panic, give autonomy and create psychological safety.

You don't fix burnout with yoga classes, you fix it by making people feel seen.

What's the difference between having EQ and just being 'nice' or 'agreeable' at work?

Being nice is about being liked. Having EQ is about being effective.

Sometimes it means giving tough feedback with empathy or saying 'no' without guilt.

High EQ people don't avoid discomfort, they manage it constructively.

If someone wants to boost their EQ starting today, what's one practical daily habit you'd recommend?

Practise the pause.

Before reacting, ask yourself: 'What am I really feeling and what outcome do I want?'

That micro-second of awareness strengthens emotional control faster than any course.

Gen Z is all about setting boundaries but some call that being 'too emotional' or 'too sensitive'. Where's the line between high EQ and being labelled difficult?

Setting boundaries isn't sensitivity -- it's self-respect. The difference lies in intent.

If you withdraw to avoid discomfort, it's reactivity. If you set limits to stay healthy, it's intelligence.

EQ isn't about overreacting, it's about knowing when not to.

How can we use EQ to handle career setbacks like rejections, layoffs or conflicts without letting them crush our confidence?

By separating your worth from your work.

High EQ people feel disappointment but don't personalise it.

They ask, 'What can I learn?' instead of 'What's wrong with me?' Rejection becomes redirection, not a verdict.

If EQ was a skill on a CV, what are the top three signs that prove someone actually has it and is not fakingit in interviews?

1. They take accountability without defensiveness.

2. They resolve conflicts calmly and constructively.

3. They stay kind and steady under pressure.

You can fake charm but not consistency under stress.

And finally, what's your message to young professionals who still believe IQ and talent alone will take them to the top?

IQ may open doors but EQ keeps them open.

The higher you rise, the more success depends on people not projects.

In the real world, it's not about being the smartest person in the room -- it's about being the one who stays grounded, adaptable and emotionally steady when everything else shakes.