Do Long Working Hours Improve Productivity?

Forty hours per week, with proper breaks for meals and refreshments, ensures optimal productivity, observes Pradeep Pramanik, founder, Fasttrack Consultants.

Kindly note the image has been posted only for representational purposes. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

The recent tragic death of Pratik Pandey (external link), a 35-year-old Microsoft engineer in California, was shocking.

Pratik, who was handling multiple projects and had no significant health issues was found lying face down in the courtyard of the campus.

A year ago, the death of Anna Sebastian, a 26-year-old chartered accountant, raised concerns about the overwhelming culture of long working hours, often considered normal in India.

In recent months, several senior professionals have been quitting their highly paid positions at leading global companies such as Microsoft, Google, Meta, TCS, Infosys, Yahoo and EY, to name a few.

The reason? High levels of stress, work pressure, restructuring of roles due to artificial intelligence.

Take, for example, Rishab Agrawal, an IIT graduate who left Meta's Super Intelligence Lab (external link) -- where he worked on advanced AI tools and machine learning -- within just five months, despite earning more than a million rupees annually.

For many, Meta is a dream company to work in, yet Rishab walked away citing the toll of a stressful life among other reasons.

A Forbes report also highlighted how 40 per cent business leaders are stressed (external link) and are considering quitting their jobs during the restructuring phase.

The growing trend raises an important question: Is the pursuit of money worth the cost of health, happiness and family life?

A recent report published in Business Standard stated how 30 per cent Indian executives are stressed and why 50 per cent of them want to switch jobs (external link).

In chasing high-paying jobs, many employees developed lifestyle diseases that cost them their health -- and, in some cases, their lives.

The cost of long working hours

Working long hours combined with constant stress severely affects physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Initially, the lure of a big paycheck may feel rewarding. But, over time, professionals find themselves drifting away from family, friends and personal joys.

You start by missing festivals, skipping milestones, including celebrating your children's birthdays and family events. And then you are alone, guilty, blaming your job and career.

Many professionals admitted that in the race for money, they lost their peace and happiness, leading them to finally say, "We need to rest now."

Performance vs productivity: What science says

Behavioural scientists studying workplace performance have found that every professional has a peak performance window.

Beyond a certain point, long working hours without rest or recreation can lead to fatigue, reduced concentration and more mistakes in the long run.

Unhealthy work environments and the harsh attitude of senior managers, especially when employees request holidays or incentives, further worsen the situation.

Studies worldwide suggest that 40 hours per week, with proper breaks for meals and refreshments, ensures optimal productivity.

Countries like Norway, Sweden and the Netherlands have adopted shorter workweeks -- even four-day weeks -- to maintain a better work-life balance. In contrast, nations like Mexico, Turkey, India and several African countries have longer working hours.

But more hours do not necessarily mean equal or better performance.

Peak productivity typically occurs during early working hours and particularly before lunch. Post-lunch there is a slump, a lack of energy and performance naturally drops.

A short tea or coffee break around 4 pm is essential for rejuvenation.

Factors that boost productivity

Several workplace and lifestyle factors help improve performance:

A comfortable and organised workspace

Supportive colleagues and empathetic seniors

A healthy, competitive work environment

Recognition and rewards for good performance

Listening to music during work for better focus

Shared family responsibilities, especially in joint families, which reduce stress for working couples

Shorter commutes, avoiding traffic stress

Interestingly, some of the top executives including Narayan Murthy who advocated 70-hour workweeks have faced heavy criticism because such schedules are meant to destroy your personal lives and mental health.

Lessons from Japan and beyond

Japanese companies, historically known for their intense work culture, have also started experimenting with better work-life balance models.

Microsoft Japan introduced a 'Work-Life Balance Challenge' with 40-hour workweeks. The result? Happier, more productive employees!

The health impact of overwork

The dangers of long working hours are evident in the rising cases of heart attacks, hypertension, diabetes and cardiac arrests among young professionals.

Common issues include backache, neck pain, leg swelling, migraine, finger stiffness, digestive disorders and obesity due to sedentary routines.

Emotionally, being overworked and detached from family can make people irritable, aggressive, depressed or even abusive. In short, overwork does not improve performance -- it damages it, leading to loss for both the employee and the employer.

The Science Behind Happiness and Productivity

Scientists have found that our bodies release key hormones based on our emotional state.

For example, dopamine increases motivation and happiness and serotonin stabilises your mood and supports decision-making.

Endorphins create a natural 'feel-good' effect, while oxytocin fosters joy and connection.

Testosterone drives energy and vitality.

When you work in a stressful environment doing target-driven jobs, your hormone levels drop, reducing both productivity and libido.

Long working hours not only affects your career, it also takes a toll on your personal life and mental health.