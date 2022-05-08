Mom&Me: 'She inspires me to stay grounded'

We'd asked you, dear readers, to tell us why your mother is special.

Revathi Bhavigadda explains some of the lessons she's learned from her mom Nilam Bhavigadda.

IMAGE: Mom also wears my dresses and carries it effortlessly like a diva, Revathi Bhavigadda says about her mother Nilam Bhavigadda

My mom is like my best friend.

There are a gazillion things that I love about her, but the one thing that I adore about her is the quality of being non-judgemental.

She is open to experience everything in life.

This unique trait of hers really inspires me and makes me the kind of person that I want to be in my life.

What makes our bond so special is that we share our feelings and thoughts with each other without any fear of judgment.

We shop for everything together. She also wears my dresses and carries it effortlessly like a diva.

She is a modern mom, but still inspires me to stay grounded, value beliefs and always be kind towards everyone.

She is beautiful inside out and will always be my backbone.