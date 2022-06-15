Ankita's Amazing Yoga Moves

Ankita Konwar has been inspiring fans with her fierce yoga poses and her pictures are proof that there's nothing better than a good stretching session.

Click on the images below to see Ankita hit the mat and show off her flexible side.

IMAGE: Ankita Konwar has lived with tight hips and hamstrings for a while now.

However, going by her flexibility in this photograph where she is doing a variation of the Eka Pada Rajakapotasana or the mermaid pose, she seems to have come a long way.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Ankita Konwar/Instagram

IMAGE: The Eka Pada Rajakapotasana is known to improve flexibility in the hips, pelvis and groin, along with opening up the shoulders and the chest.

'This posture opens the hips and releases negative feelings and undesirable energy stored in your body,' says Ankita.

IMAGE: Ankita pretending the ground is her yoga mat as she stretches.

IMAGE: She shares some words of wisdom: 'A little every day goes a long way. Always remember, consistency over intensity.'

IMAGE: Who needs a yoga mat to do the Vrksasana or the tree pose?

IMAGE: The Hanumanasana or monkey pose focuses on stretching the thigh of the forward leg.

'Make sure you open up the hip muscles before you give this pose a try,' advises Ankita.