Miss World India's Diet Will Surprise You

Miss World India Nandini Gupta reveals her simple yet effective fitness routine.

IMAGE: Miss India World Nandini Gupta, who is representing India at the 72nd Miss World pageant in Hyderabad, follows a strict diet and fitness routine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandini Gupta/Instagram

Miss India World India Nandini Gupta -- the top model winner in the Asia and Oceania category -- has made it to the quarterfinals.

The beauty queen is grateful for every step that takes her towards the crown.

She credits her parents Sumit and Rekha for her humble upbringing.

Moving from Kota to Mumbai to pursue her dreams was not easy. Neither was finding her feet in the city. But the journey taught her the value of staying grounded.

Even before she won the Miss India World crown, she promised herself she would remain "humble, generous and respectful."

"If you don't have respect and generosity in your lives, there is no purpose of living," she says.

The same sense of balance reflects in her approach towards staying fit and healthy.

Miss World India Nandini Gupta's simple but strict fitness routine and her cheat day indulgence:

Mumbai is called the City of Dreams for a reason.

From actors to entrepreneurs, everyone who has travelled to Maximum City with big dreams have rarely returned empty-handed.

The city proved to be a major turning point in Nandini's career too.

But Mumbai isn't just about Bollywood and glamour, the beauty says.

"Mumbai is also a city of adjustments and compromises. And when you learn how to adjust and compromise, you learn to live to dream."

She reveals what Mumbai has taught her:

In a world that raises you to the skies almost instantly and happily sees you crash equally quickly, 21-year-old Nandini has ensured she remains humble, sensible and grounded.

Will these qualities help her bring the Miss World crown home?

We certainly hope so.

All the best, Nandini!