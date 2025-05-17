India STUNS Miss World Contestants

'It's the first time in my life that I've met people who are so kind and generous.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saroop Roshi/Instagram

The Miss World pageant is underway in Hyderabad, and contestants from across the globe are soaking in the culture, hospitality, and beauty of India.

As the event progresses, several participants have shared their experiences in India -- and their personal highlights.

Saroop Roshi: Malaysia's Love for SRK Runs Deep

Representing Malaysia, Saroop Roshi lit up when asked about her favourite Bollywood actor. "My ultimate favourite is, of course, Shah Rukh Khan," she said, beaming.

"If you know Malaysia, you know we are obsessed with Shah Rukh Khan. We're obsessed with all his movies."

Calling India her "home away from home," Roshi described how moved she has been moved by the warmth of the people and the overall experience.

"This is actually my fifth time here in India, but my first time in Telangana. It's beautiful -- the people, the hospitality, the love -- it's almost like your home, but away from home," she said.

So moved was she that she immediately called her mother: "I told my mom yesterday on the phone, I was like, 'This is beautiful. You need to come,' and she's coming very soon. I can't wait for her and the rest of my family to experience Telangana," she added.

Noemie Milne: First Visit, First Impressions

Photograph: Kind courtesy Noemie Milne/Instagram

For Noemie Milne, who represents Guadeloupe, this is her first time in India -- and one she won't forget anytime soon.

"Actually, this is my first time in India, and I really love it. Everyone is treating us so well. It's the first time in my life that I've met people who are so kind and generous," Milne shared, visibly moved by the kindness and hospitality.

Jasmine Gerhardt: Stunned by Hyderabad's Temples

Miss Ireland Jasmine Gerhardt is visiting India for the second time -- but Hyderabad is a first.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasmine Gerhardt/Instagram

"I've never been to Hyderabad, so it's nice to see it. It's amazing. I've seen so many beautiful sights," she said. "Yesterday we went to an amazing temple. I was so blown away by the infrastructure and how impeccable it was. It was insane."

Wenna Rumnah: Inspired by Kindness, Empowering Children

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wenna Rumnah/Instagram

Reflecting on her time in India, Wenna Rumnah, Miss World Mauritius 2025, said, "So far it's been amazing. It's beyond my expectations. I cannot thank everyone enough for the hospitality, the food, and the people."

Rumnah also spoke passionately about her 'Beauty With a Purpose' initiative, Bridges of Ability, which focuses on children with special educational needs.

"The children I focus on include those in SEN schools, children with autism, children who have been orphaned, and those without access to educational tools that help them progress in life," she explained.

Miss World 2025 will be crowned in Hyderabad on May 31.