MF Guru: 'Your portfolio is very aggressive'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Rajneesh Bankura: Hope you're doing fine. I am 42, currently working and plan to retire by 50. I need funds for my Child's education and my retired life. I am currently running following MFs and wish to know whether I should continue, switch or opt for additional MFs.

1. Axis Bluechip Fund: 10000 per month

2. Axis Small Cap: 5000 per month

3. Axis ESG Fund: 2000 per month

4. Axis Nifty 100 Index Fund: 5000 per month

5. Axis Focused 25 Fund: 10000 per month

6. SBI Balanced Advantage Fund: 5000 per month

7. SBI Bluechip Fund: 2500 per month

8. SBI Contra Fund: 5000 per month

9. SBI Focused Equity Fund: 2500 per month

10. UTI Focused Equity Fund: 1000 per month

11. UTI Nifty 200 Momentum 30

Index Fund: 2500 per month

12. Motilal Oswal Nasdaq Fund: 1000 per month

13. Motilal Oswal Nifty Bank Fund: 1000 per month

14. ICICI Prudential Technology Fund: 2000 per month

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are decent, however too many funds in the portfolio, can be consolidated in 4 to 5 funds.

Niteen Hulyalkar: I have following mutual funds with Growth Option. Please suggest if I can stay with these or switch over to some other funds. Also suggest some good SIP to invest 15-20K per month.



HDFC - Hybrid Equity - 402

SBI - Blue Chip - 313

ABSL - Focused Equity - 254

Kotak - Flexi Cap - 1223

Franklin - Equity - 173

ICICI - Infrastructure - 400

Sundaram - Select Focus - 105

Sundaram - Select Midcap – 109

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue. You may consider new SIPs from these funds:

- Axis ESG Fund - Growth

- Samco Flexi-cap Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi cap Growth

- SBI Magnum Global Fund - Growth

Saran: Currently, I have invested in below SIPs for three years with the amount of Rs.2500 per month. Can you please advise on these mutual funds?



Axis Small Cap Fund Regular - Growth

SBI Small Cap Fund Regular - Growth

HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund Regular Plan - Growth

SBI Blue Chip Fund

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Kausalya B A: Please suggest whether my investment are good:

1. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities - Growth

2.Mirae Asset Equity Allocator Fund of Fund growth - 1.65lakh

3. Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund - growth

4.Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund - growth

5.Nippon India Gold Savings Fund - growth

6. SBI Gold Fund - Growth

7.SBI Small Cap fund

8.Tata Index Fund -

9.UTI Core Equity Fund

10. UTI Nifty Index Fund

11. UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are not bad; however, there are too many funds

Ankur Thaker: I am doing SIPs in following mutual funds with a view of wealth creation in next 25 years.

1. Kindly advice on my selection and whether I should continue following funds.

2. Should I add more amount in these scrips?

1. Edelweiss Small Cap Fund Regular Growth - 3000 INR/Month

2. PGIM India Mid Cap Opportunities Fund Regular Growth - 3000 INR/Month

3. ICICI Prudential Business Cycle Fund Regular Growth - 3000 INR/Month

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Munuswamy Vijay Kumar: I am working and retiring in another 4 yrs and my son is 19yrs. Please let me know the best mutual fund to invest for a period of 5 yrs with a monthly SIP of Rs 5k.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider a basket of funds from these:

- Axis ESG Fund - Growth

- Samco Flexi-cap Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi cap Growth

- SBI Magnum Global Fund - Growth

Sutej Sutar: I have been investing in these funds since June 20 and will continue for 9 years 0r 15 years. Also I keep on adding lump sum amount regularly.

1. Kotak small cap fund

2. Quant small cap fund

3. Nippon india small cap fund

4. IDFC Sterling value fund

Omkeshwar Singh: This is very aggressive portfolio, if you have the risk appetite please continue

Ravi Shankar: My age is 38. I am investing in these funds. Please suggest whether I can continue with this for long term.

Fund Monthly SIP Equity - International Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund - Direct Plan 1000 DIVERSIFIED Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct-Growth 6500 LARGE CAP Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Plan-Growth 5000 INDEX FUND ICICI Prudential Nifty Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth 2000 LARGE & MIDCAP Mirae Asset Emerging Blue Chip 2500 SMALL CAP Nippon India Small Cap Fund Direct- Growth 3000 Hybrid Kotak Asset Allocator Fund Direct-Growth 1500

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Harshman Chadha: Kindly suggest a MF for an investment horizon of 1 year. Also, I currently have SIPs in these funds for an investment horizon of >10 years. The amount is small as I am only 18 so don’t have a lot of capital. Kindly review these funds and also suggest some more funds to diversify for an investment horizon of >10 years.

1) ABSL Nifty Smallcap Tracker fund-₹1000

2) DSP Small Cap fund-₹1000

3) Parag Parikh Flexi Cap fund-₹2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue, it’s great to see investment at early stage / age, the magic of compounding will surprise you in due course, don’t worry about the amount!

For 1-year investment you may consider HDFC Short-term Fund – Growth.

Nickson Rozario: I’m 36 years old and am currently investing 25000 in monthly SIP and am looking for long term investment may be 10-15 years. Could you please suggest if this is fine and if I need to add any other?

1) Axis Bluechip fund Growth - 5000

2) ICICI Bluechip fund growth - 5000

3) UTI flexicap growth - 5000

4) Axis Midcap fund growth - 5000

5) Nippon India small cap fund – 5000

Omkeshwar Singh: The portfolio is fine, no need to change

