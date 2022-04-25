MF Guru: 'I want to save for retirement'

'I want to save for child education and retirement. Please suggest suitable mutual fund schemes.'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Pushp Kant Mishra: I am 39 yrs old and I need advice for below investments for 15 to 20 years of horizon:

DSP Natural Resources & New Energy Fund - Rs 2000

DSP World Gold Fund - Rs 1000

DSP World Mining Fund - Rs 2000

DSP Health care fund - Rs 4000

DSP Small Cap - Rs 3000

DSP Mid Cap - Rs 3000

HDFC Top 100 Fund - Growth - Rs 2000

ABSL Front Line Equity Fund - Growth - Rs 2000

ABSL India GenNext Fund - Growth-Regular Plan - Rs 2000

ABSL Special Opportunities Fund Regular Growth - Rs 2000

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund-Growth (Regular Plan) - Rs 5000

Kotak Flexicap Fund - Growth (Regular Plan) - Rs 2000

Kotak Small Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Rs 1000

L&T Emerging Businesses Fund Growth - Rs 2000

Franklin India Bluechip - Rs. 2000

Invesco India Multicap Fund - Growth - Rs 4000

Axis Long Term Equity Fund - Rs 1000

Axis Blue Chip Fund - Rs 1000

Canara Robeco Blue Chip Equity Fund

ICICI Prudential Manufacture in India Fund Direct Plan Growth - Rs 2000

Omkeshwar Singh: Too many funds, these can be consolidate in these funds

You may invest in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Neeraj Singh: I am 50 yrs old. I have invested in these MFs till now. Please suggest on these points:

Should I continue with these?

Or, would you suggest switching any of these funds?

Additionally, where I can invest, any new fund?

ICICI Prudentail Equity and Debt Fund Growth 50000

Axis Bluechip Fund - Regular Plan - Growth 10000

DSP Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - Growth 50000

Nippon India Banking & Financial Services Fund - Growth 50000

SBI Blue Chip Fund - Regular Plan - Growth 50000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Ratna Kumar: I am a teacher endeavouring to focus on long term benefits. Advice is solicited on the lump sum investment of Rs. 50k to 10k in mutual funds for a period of 3-5 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Ashani Rudra: I am 59 years old and will be retiring after 1 year. Please suggest me MF investment of 20000 per month (short term) and lump sum investment for regular income from MF.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may consider HDFC and Aditya Birla Short Term funds, and thereafter SWP can be done for regular monthly income

Navin R: I am 34 yrs old and have started my mutual fund journey on 4/11/2021. I have an idle corpus of 10 lakh and had kept aside 5 lakh for my emergency needs. I need to invest appropriately to meet these needs.

1. Child's education and related needs (2 kids - timeline 15 years) - 1 crore

2. Retirement corpus (20 yrs) - 5 crore

I decided to be very aggressive as I was quite late to the mutual fund scene and invested lump sum with a time horizon of 5 years. This is my current portfolio:

1. ICICI Prudential Technology Direct Plan Growth - Rs.50000

2. PGIM India Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth - Rs.50000

3. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct Growth - Rs.50000

4. Axis Small Cap Fund Direct Growth - Rs. 50000

5. SBI Contra Direct Plan Growth - Rs.50000

Apart from the above, I also have PF contribution from employer, life insurance plans and a traditional plan which takes up 1 lakh per annum.

I can set aside 40000 per month for SIPs and 10 lakh must be utilised for lump sum investment. Please advise.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Ganesh Kamath: I have following mutual funds in my portfolio. My investment horizon is 10 to 15 years. Kindly give your feedback.

SIP route:

1. Kotak small cap: Rs 5000

2. Parag Parikh flexi cap: Rs 5000

3. Quant tax plan :Rs 5000

4. Axis small cap ;Rs 5000

5. Motilal Oswal NASDAQ 100 FoF: Rs 5000

STP route:

1. Quant small cap : Rs 5000

2. Quant mid cap : Rs 5000

3. Pgim midcap: Rs 8500

4. Tata digital fund: Rs 9000

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue

Ganesh Joshi: I am42 year old working in a private company. I am having home loans with Rs.8244 emi, spouse is not working and I am earning Rs.42,000 monthly.

I have following investments in mutual funds since last one year. I want to save for child education and retirement, please suggest suitable mutual fund schemes.

Axis blue chip Rs.1000 sip - total investment Rs.50,000

Axis growth opportunities Rs.2000 sip- total investment Rs.20,000

Hdfc children's gift fund (investment from 2015) Rs.1000 sip - investment Rs.70,000

Kotak balanced advantage fund - lump sum Rs.30,000

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds and suitable for you.

Amit Kumar Gupta: I am 47 years of age. Would like to invest about 10L in lump sum... I have following questions:

1) Is this the right time to do so?

2) Is MF the right choice to increase the invested amount and get maximum returns?

3) If your answer to point no. 2 is YES, please suggest best MFs according to you and also suggest how to invest directly as taking it from an agent cost something.

Thanks in advance for your valuable advice.

Omkeshwar Singh:

- It's very difficult to time the markets, therefore please stagger your investment over 12 months

- MF is a good choice

You may invest in Direct plans of below via Directly on AMC site or Direct platforms;

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Dhaval Davey: Dear Mr. Singh - would like your advice as to where to park a corpus of Rs. 10 lakh for two years or so. Would a one-time SIP be better? Or invest in equity markets.

Omkeshwar Singh:

Short Duration Funds - HDFC and Aditya Birla short term funds.

For 2 years equity funds are not suitable

Subhajit Kumar Ray: I am a retired person of age 58. I have invested about 40 Lakh in FD. However with the reducing interest rate, I get very little return post tax. Can you suggest one or more MFs where I can expect better than FD and higher than rate of inflation return post tax. I have moderate to low risk appetite.

Omkeshwar Singh: The funds that you may choose is a combination of 2 debt funds (short Duration Funds) - HDFC and Aditya Birla short term funds.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.