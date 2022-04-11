MF GURU: 'Restrict your portfolio to 4 to 6 funds'

'I am 40 started and investing in MFs since 2020. Please help me rebalance for optimum output.'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Nitin Dudeja: I'm 37 years old and working in PSU. So far I have kept my money in Provident Fund and Bank Fixed Deposits. I wish to start my equity investment journey through quality Mutual Funds SIPs.

I can invest 50 - 70 k per month for the next 10-15 years. As I have a handsome corpus in PF & Fixed deposits with no immediate liabilities, and consider risk profile from moderate to high.

Can you suggest and help me build a basket of Mutual Funds with desired allocation?

Omkeshwar Singh: These funds may be considered:

Fund Plan DSP Focused Fund Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund Growth

Further as Employee PF is taxable beyond 5 Lakh per annum, may I have recommendations for the alternate debt instruments too as an alternative to VPF?

Omkeshwar Singh: At present please continue; once the interest rates start moving up you may consider a few debt funds in banking and PSU and corporate bond categories.

Ajju: I have made the following investments in Mutual Funds recently. Please let me know if it is good to go.

Also please let me know if i can increase the SIP Amount over and above the below mentioned amount.

My aim is Long Term.

Fund Name Plan Initial Investment SIP-Monthly Axis Small Cap Fund Growth 5,000.00 3,000.00 Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund Growth 5,000.00 3,500.00 HDFC Index Sensex Plan-Growth 5,000.00 3,500.00 Paragh Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Growth 5,000.00 5,000.00

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are very good, please continue

vijay: Hi sir, I am 43 years old and i have invested lump sum in following MFs



Portfolio - 1:



1.DSP ELSS TAX SAVER 80K Now @ 1.60 lakh holding since 2017



2.SBI long term Equity Dir G 5700 Rs left in Folio



Portfolio - 2:



3.Nippon India Flexi Cap Dir-G 80K



4.Tata Business Cycle Dir-G 60K



5. Nippon India Small Cap Dir-G 70K (Shifted from NI ELSS last week)



6. MO Nasdaq 100 FoF Dir-G 33K + planned Rs.5000/month SIP also (since this August 21)



And I have FOUR Lakh (2 in Sb A/c & can withdraw TWO lakh from my PPF) for investment. I am ready to invest 25-30k/month, minimum of 15 Years, can be increased to 50K after June-2023. I will Retire @2038, thinking Corpus of 10 Crore... Please Suggest... Can I invest in this Funds (Lump sum+SIP)/SIP, or some Good funds for investing.... How to modify/Invest....

Omkeshwar Singh: Use SIP mode; these funds may be considered:

Fund Plan DSP Focused Fund Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund Growth

saikat sen: A regular follower of your column. Please visit my investments in mutual funds. I am 40 started investing in 2020. I have SIPS in five MFS (in italics) of 1000 each for an infinite period. Please help me rebalance for optimum output.

Fund Plan HDFC Index Nifty 50 Direct Plan Nippon India Index Fund - Sensex Direct Plan HDFC Overnight Fund Direct Plan Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Direct Plan Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Direct Plan Tata Dividend Yield Fund Direct Plan Kotak International REIT FOF Direct Plan ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Direct Plan Axis Gold Fund Direct Plan Aditya Birla Sun Life Gold Fund Direct Plan Axis Bluechip Fund Direct Plan Quant Liquid Fund Direct Plan SBI Blue Chip Fund Direct Plan HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund Direct Plan SBI Equity Hybrid Fund Direct Plan HDFC Top 100 Fund Direct Plan DSP Overnight Fund Direct Plan DSP Global Allocation Fund Direct Plan Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund Direct Plan Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund Direct Plan Sundaram Global Brand Fund Direct Plan

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with the SIPs, there are too many funds; try to restrict to 4 to 6 funds as they provide adequate diversification, post that portfolio gets over diversified.

Anurag Aggarwal: I am 43 years old. I making following investments in Mutual Funds:

Fund Plan Invested Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund Regular Plan Growth 2500/- PM Axis Focused 25 Fund Growth 5000/- PM Axis Blue chip Fund Growth 2500/- PM Kotak Flexi Cap Fund Regular Plan Growth 2500/- PM ICICI Prudential Blue chipFund Growth 2500/- PM Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap Fund Growth 2500/- PM Nippon India Small Cap Fund Growth 2500/- PM

Fund Invested ICICI Pru Life Time Classic 5000/- PM ICICI Pru Signature 150000/- PA ICICI Pru Savings 100000/- PA HDFC Life ProGrowth Plus 30000/- PA

I want to build a corpus of 3-5 crores in next 10-12 years. Please advise changes in above portfolio if required.

Omkeshwar Singh: No changes are required.

I want to start SIP of Rs. 10000/- PM via Direct Plan method, please suggest suitable Mutual Funds.

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs. 2500 each in these funds may be considered in direct plans:

Fund Plan DSP Focused Fund Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund Growth

My objective is wealth creation and not fulfilment of any specific objective.

Vinita Kujur: I am 29 years of age and a salaried person, I have just started a monthly SIP of 2.5k in Mirae Asset Emerging BlueChip for 2 years and want to invest around 40 - 50k as lump sum amount but am unaware and have no knowledge as to where should I put it where i can receive good returns in 2 years time. Please share some advise.

Omkeshwar Singh: These funds may be considered:

Fund Plan DSP Focused Fund Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund Growth

Venkata Ramakrishna Jasti: I am 49 years old. I have started investing in MF for a couple of years. Below is my portfolio. I can invest some more in SIPs. Please check and advise.

Fund Plan SIP Status UTI FLEXICAP GROWTH Active MOTILAL OSWAL FOCUSED 25 FUND GROWTH Active ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND GROWTH Active AXIS ESG EQUITY FUND REGULAR GROWTH Active LNT INDIA VALUE FUND REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH OPTION Paused KOTAK FLEXICAP FUND GROWTH OPTION Stopped ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND GROWTH Stopped

Omkeshwar Singh: Please continue with the active ones

Usha: I am 57 years old and will be retiring in 2024. I currently hold the following MFs.

Fund Plan Amount Invested 1. Birla Sun Life Top 100 Fund regular plan growth SIP 3000 p.m.(invested in 2017) 2. SBI Blue chip Fund regular plan growth Rs. 2000 p.m. (invested in 2017) 3. Axis long term equity fund growth - lump sum Rs. 81000.(invested in 2017) 4. SBI magnum balanced fund Rs. 5000 pm. (invested in 2016) 5. Parag Parikh FLEXI CAP FUND GROWTH Rs.5000 pm (invested in March 2021) 6. ICICI PRUDENTIAL BALANCED ADVANTAGE FUND REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH Rs.20000 lump sum (invested in March 2021)

Kindly advise based on the following:

Should I discontinue any of the above funds? If so, which, and kindly advise alternate funds to invest in instead.

Omkeshwar Singh: No need, please continue

I would like to invest another 10000 pm. Could you advise MFs for the same?

Omkeshwar Singh:

Edelweiss Balanced Advantage fund – Growth

Tata Balanced advantage fund – Growth

Amogh Datar: Hope you are doing well. I read your article regarding mutual funds and wanted to check if I continue to invest in them or replace any/few of those. I started a year ago and planning to invest for another 10-15 years.

I am currently having monthly SIP (51K total) from a year and half for following funds.

Fund Plan Amount Invested 1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Pure Value Fund Growth Rs. 5000 2. Kotak Flexi cap Fund Growth Rs. 5000 3. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Regular Plan - GROWTH Rs. 5000 4. HDFC Top 100 Fund Growth Option Rs. 5000 5. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Regular Plan - Growth Rs. 4000 6. ICICI Prudential Focused Equity Fund Growth Rs. 3000 7. ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund Growth Rs. 4000 8. Nippon India Large Cap Fund Growth Plan -Growth Option Rs. 5000 9. Axis Small Cap Fund Regular Plan - Growth Rs. 4000 10. ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund Growth Rs. 3000 11. SBI Small Cap Fund Regular Plan - Growth Rs. 5000 12. Nippon India Pharma Fund Growth Plan-Growth Rs. 3000

I am also having lump sum of 50,000 in HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund - Growth.

I want to add another 8-10K in SIP. Can you please few additional funds for the same? Your review and feedback will be very appreciable. Thank you for your time and have a nice day.

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are decent, however there are too many in your portfolio. These funds may be considered for additional investment.

Fund Plan DSP Focused Fund Growth UTI Flexi Cap Fund Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund Growth Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund Growth

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, 'Ask MF Guru', along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for information purposes only. This article and information do not constitute a distribution, an endorsement, an investment advice, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities/schemes or any other financial products/investment products mentioned in this QnA or an attempt to influence the opinion or behaviour of the investors/recipients.

Any use of the information/any investment and investment related decisions of the investors/recipients are at their sole discretion and risk. Any advice herein is made on a general basis and does not take into account the specific investment objectives of the specific person or group of persons. Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

You can find more of Mr Singh's answers here.