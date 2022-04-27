Ask MF Guru: MFs to buy, hold or sell

'I have recently started MF of 20K per month.'

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries:

Dr Durga Prasad Patnaik: How do I invest my retirement money to beat inflation between?

1. Cash or easy liquidity

2. Debt/Equity/FD

Please advise with a break up in percentage. I'll be for the first time investing in mutual funds. I have retired recently.

Omkeshwar Singh: The funds that you may choose is a combination of 2 debt funds (short Duration Funds) and 2 hybrid funds (Balanced Advantage)

Deepak Deswal: 30000 sip monthly most aggressive investor with investment horizon 7 years and leave the portfolio to grow for 20 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 7500 each in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Bhautik V Vaidya: Is Nippon MFs not performing well? I observed last few weeks they are going negative. What's your opinion on this?

Omkeshwar Singh: Please look at the portfolio of the schemes, because it’s the quality of the portfolio along with margin of safety that provides opportunity for decent returns.

Rakesh Bitling: I have recently started MF of 20K per month. Should I continue with following MFs or are there any changes that need to be done? I am looking horizon of 5-7 years.

PARAG-PARIKH-LONG-TERM-VALUE-FUND-DIRECT-GROWTH: 2500 MIRAE-ASSET-EMERGING-BLUECHIP-FUND-DIRECT-GROWTH: 2500 TATA-DIGITAL-INDIA-FUND-DIRECT-GROWTH: 5000 SBI-MAGNUM-MULTIPLIER-FUND-DIRECT-GROWTH: 10000

Omkeshwar Singh: No need to make any changes as of now

Rajendran Muthiyapillai: I am doing SIP through broker. I want to do SIP with TATA INDIA DIGITAL FUND DIRECTLY. How can I do this?

Omkeshwar Singh: This can be done through website of AMCs and Direct Platforms. Hope you have deeper understanding of technology space and markets

VAIBHAV DOVAL: I have gone through your suggestions on mutual funds. I am really thankful that you give timely and valid suggestions on investments. I am 41 now and like to start investing in mutual funds. I am looking to invest for 15 years and expected return is 14%. I have 25 lakh to invest as lump sum and then I can invest 1 lakh per month with 10 % increase yearly in SIP.

Looking for your kind advice on the plan and suggested SIPs.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 25000 each in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Anupam Sinha: My goal is to have a fund of Rs. 10 crore after 20 years. I am 36 years old now and planning to start MF investment. Please guide me on the funds to choose and amount to invest per month to meet my goal. I am moderate risk taker. Thanks.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 21500 each in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Aman: I want to start SIPs with 3 mutual funds as I am a beginner. The amounts of SIP will be Rs.2,000, Rs.2,000 and Rs.1,000.

Please suggest in which mutual funds I should start with the aforesaid amounts as a beginner. I will increase the SIP amounts periodically but at present I want to start with aforesaid amounts in 3 mutual funds only.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest in these funds:

DSP Focused Fund – Growth Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth 3. Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Girish Tembhurne: I am 36 years old and am looking to invest for child education and my retirement. My timeline for investment is 16 years for child education and 23 years for retirement.

My current savings for investment can be between 12000 and 15000. So what will be better as investment, bit by bit in 5-6 mutual funds or invest more than bit in 3-4 MFs. And which MFs will be better for such long term investment to meet my child education & retirement goals.

Omkeshwar Singh: You may invest Rs. 3000 to 3500 each in these funds:

- DSP Focused Fund – Growth

- UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Samco Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

- Parag Parekh Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

John: I have retired and as such could you provide me inputs regarding the investments. I need to get immediate annuity to get around 20K or 25K per month.

Omkeshwar Singh: Dear Sir, you would need to invest Rs. 40 lakh for a perpetual annuity of Rs. 25,000 and also grow the corpus. The funds that you may choose is a combination of 2 debt funds (short Duration Funds) and 2 hybrid funds (Balanced Advantage).

