'MF Guru, I want a passive income from MFs'

POONAM SAH: Sir I am 35/F from HOJAI district Assam. I started investing in MF 4 yrs ago and my portfolio is as below.

1 Mirae asset emerging blue chip fund direct growth RS 3000/month

2 canara robecco emerging equity fund direct growth RS 3000/month

3 canara robecco blue chip fund direct growth RS 2000/MONTH

4. PGIM midcap opportunity fund direct growth RS 2500/month.

5 QUANT small cap funddirect growth RS 2000/MONTH

6 SBI SMALLCAP FUND direct growth RS 2000/MONTH

7 L&TINDIA value FUND RS 2000/MONTH

Sir please suggests whether my portfolio is rightfully diversified &I want to create a corpus of 2 crore in15 yrs? Please suggest me if any changes regarding MF portfolio.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Poonam Sah. Your portfolio is well diversified. No Modification is required in terms of schemes. To achieve the goal of 2 crwith an expected return of 14%, increase your sip from 16.5k to 22k pm.

You may introduce one Hybrid asset class fund in your portfolio. Try to increase sips in midcaps and small-caps category.

Anand Mangharam Hardasani: I want to invest in MF and want my portfolio as passive income after 5 years. I want to convert all my capital in investment.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Anand. Make sure you know your goal, risk appetite, sip/lump sum amount and time frame before investing in MFs. Accordingly, select your schemes to create the portfolio.

Taking time horizon into consideration, you can consider categories such as large, large & mid cap, and flexible cap funds.

Subir Roy: I’m 37 years old. I have been investing since Oct’2021. Currently investing 15000 monthly @ lump sum and looking for long term investment may be 15-20 years. Could you please suggest if my MF matrix is fine or I need to undergo changes? Specially SL No 12 to 14?

1. Canara Robeco SC FG 15000

2. Edelweiss Recently 20000

Listed IPO FG

3. IIFL Focused E FG. 10000

4. Invesco India Infra FG. 10000

5. Mahindra Multi Cap. 10000

Unnati Growth

6. Mahindra Mid Cap. 10000

Badhat Growth

7. PGIM India MCOFG. 15000

8. Parag Parikh FCFG. 11000

9. Quant Tax Plan Growth. 12000

10. Sundaram Services FG. 10000

11. Tata Digital India FG. 20000

12. SBI Long Term EFG. 2000

13. Aditya Birla SL MCFG. 2000

14. ICICI Prudential BCFG. 3000

Eagerly awaiting your precious response.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Subir. Your portfolio seems over-diversified. Mahindra Manulife Mid Cap Unnati Yojana Growth, ABSL Mid cap, Edelweiss Recently Listed IPO Fund and SBI Long terms are average performers and can be reconsidered for portfolios.

Arun Kumar R: I am doing SIP of Rs.2000 per month in ICICI PRIDENTIAL TECHNOLOGY FUND. Rs.2000 in Mirae assest emerging blue chip fund and Rs.1000 in axis small cap fund.

Invested Rs. 15000 in Tata digital fund and icici prudential technology fund as one time investment in September 2021. All technology MFs are in loss now. Should I continue the same, as I'm planning to invest for 10 years?

I'm planning to discontinue icici prudential technology MF as Nifty IT is not performing well and invest in PGIM mid cap or Quant mid cap fund.

I'm also planning to invest additional 5k in other funds.

Kindly review my portfolio and suggest other fund to invest additional 5k.

My target after 10 years is Rs. 20 lakh return.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Arun. Tata and ICICI are both sectoral technology funds, which are aggressive risk funds. A single sector company is followed by them in order to invest. Furthermore, it is a long-term investment with a horizon of at least eight years.

You may redeem and reinvest in selected schemes of PGIM and Quant AMC, and you may also consider the mid and small cap categories for additional sips. The sip amount required for your goal of 20 lakh is 10k.

Yoganand: I am 33 years old.

I am investing in following funds and have a dream to achieve crores (no matter 2 or 3 crores).

SBI Blue Chip Direct - 1000

HDFC Mid Cap Opportunities - 500

MIRAE ASSET LARGE CAP FUND - DIRECT PLAN - GROWTH - 1000

Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - Growth - 500

Quant Small Cap Fund Direct - Growth - 10000

From the above funds, in how many years it takes to achieve my dream.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Yoganand. You may reach the goal of 2 cr in 20 years with a return of 13k per month and a 15% compound annual growth rate.

Mohanraj Kuppuswamy: Sir, I want to invest Rs.25000 per month, if i invest for 3 years, i would like to know how much corpus i can build and what are name of the mutual fund i should go ahead. Also suggest 2 or 3 tax saver fund for Rs.12500.

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Mohanraj. With 25k monthly sip and an expected return 13% CAGR, you may accumulate corpus of 11 lakh approx in 3 years. Quant and Parag Parikh Tax saver can be considered. In addition to large caps, try to look at midcaps and large caps for non-tax savers Funds.

Chandan Kumar M N: Hi sir, please give me your expert opinion to build corpus of 2-3 cr in next 15 year with 60K of monthly MF SIPs (or STPs) in all categories. Also lump sum of around 10Lakh, what are the options to invest in MF for long term up to 20 years to help my daughter for her education, marriage etc.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Chandan. It looks like you're headed in the right direction with your 2CR corpus and SIP vision.

For your child's education and marriage, I recommend investing via STP rather than lump sum to take advantage of future market volatility. Consider flexi, mid, and small cap categories for STP/SIP.

Chaitan Goyal: Request you to please review my MF Profile. Below is my SIP per month. Please confirm if my selection of funds and AMC is good or there is need for rearrangement or revision. My timeline is 10 years and how much can be accumulated.

Started STP to Axis Small cap and will be closed in 12 months; No SIP only STP from HDFC Small cap

Quant Small Cap Fund Direct Plan-Growth -- 3500

SBI Small cap funds Direct -- 8000

HDFC SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN -- 1000

AXIS SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN -- 5000

DSP SMALL CAP FUND - REGULAR PLAN - GROWTH -- 2000

SBI NIfty Index Fund - Direct Plan - Growth -- 5000

Parag Parekh Flexi Cap -- 8000

Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund - Direct Plan - Growth -- 5000

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH -- 5000

FRANKLIN INDIA TAXSHIELD GROWTH -- 2000

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund -- 8000

Total: 52500

PPF -- 5000

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Chaitan. Your maximum allocation appears to be in the Small-cap category. Hence I would suggest reducing your small-cap investments to a maximum of 2 schemes. Furthermore, you should reconsider including HDFC, DSP & Parag Parikh AMC in your portfolio. With 10-year horizon and Rs. 52500 as monthly investment, you may accumulate approx 1.38 Cr.

In the case of adding new SIPs, I would recommend starting/adding the SIPs within the existing portfolio.

