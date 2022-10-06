MF Guru: 'If you want to build a corpus of 3-4 Cr...'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

kapil padha: Sir, Kindly give your expert opinion regarding my monthly mutual fund investments of Rs. 28000 (all SIPs) I have been doing for the last 4 years. I am 39 yr old. I want to create a corpus of around 2 Crore in the next 15 years. Your expert opinion will be appreciated.

1. HDFC Children's Gift Fund - (Lock-in) - Regular Plan - Rs. 10000.

2. ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund - Growth - Rs. 5000

3. ICICI Prudential Multicap Fund - Growth - Rs. 2000

4. Axis Bluechip Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 4500

5. Axis Focussed 25 Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 2000

6. SBI Focussed Equity Fund - Regular Growth - Rs. 4500

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Kapil. As per your current portfolio & requirements, I suggest AMC & Category diversification, along with reshuffling your portfolio. It would be worth considering ICICI Pru Midcap Fund SIP in comparison to better schemes in the same category.

Your current monthly sip is sufficient for 2 CR Corpus without inflation adjustment. Your sip amount might need to be increased to 78k if you envision your corpus with inflation adjusted.

Garg pankaj kumar: HALLO I AM PURSHOTTAM LAL AND MADHUBALAINVESTOR LAST 20 YEARS IN MF SCHEME.

MY COMBINED INVEST FOLLOWING MFS:

1.ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE FOCUSED EQUITY FUND ( SIP AMOUNT 2000)/PM/21-01-2013 TO 21-01- 2025)

LUM SUMP -25000/( WHEN MARKET WAS FALLEN )

2.AXIS BLUE CHIP FUND ( SIP AMOUNT 5000) 17/3/2020 TO 17/3/2025.

LUM SUMP = 25000 @ 34.50 ( 18/9/2020)

3.AXIS MULTI CAP FUND DIRECT PLAN

LUM SUMP- 20000@9.39 ( DATE OF INVESTMENT 4-12-2021/26-05-2022)

4.CANRA ROBECO EQUITY TAX SAVER FUND REGULAR PLAN

SIP AMOUNT 2000/ FROM 7-07-2011 TO 7-06-2030

5. DSP FLEXI CAP FUND (SIP AMOUNT 2500/PM) FROM 25-08-2020 TO 25-08-2030)

6.DSP TAX SAVER FUND DIRECT PLAN ( 10 YEAR COMPLETE) SIP AMOUNT 2500/COMPLETE ON 10-7-2022)

PLESE TELL ME DSP TAX SAVER FUND SELL IT OR HOLD/NEXT 5 YEARS

7. ITI VALUE FUND LUM SUMP -20000

8. ICICI PURDENTIAL HEALTHCARE EETF FUND ( LUMSUMP 10000( 1.5 YEARS AGO)

9. MAHINDRA MANULIFE BALANCEDADVVANTAGE YOGNA LUM SUMP 10000/23-12-2021

10.UTI FOCUSED EQUAITY FUND-------LUMMP- SUMP-20000 ( 25-8-2021)

PLEASE TELL ME 7 TO 10 Sr No FUNDS SELL IT OR HOLD IT OR SWITCH IT?

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Garg pankaj kumar. My recommendation would be to switch to better schemes of the same AMC for ICICI & UTI.

ITI & MAHINDRA MANULIFE should be redeemed and reinvested in better schemes of different AMCs.

pankaj pandey: Below is my sip per month of total (92,500 inr per month). Is my selection good or need to be revised or replaced? My timeline is 5 years to 7 years.

How much money can I generate from this?

Icici blue chip - 10000

Icici balanced advantage - 10000

Axis mid cap - 10000

Axis small cap-15000

Canara Rebecca blue chip equity -10000

Canara Rebecca small cap- 10000

Mirae asset emerging blue chip- 10000

Parikh parag flexi cap fund - 7500

HDFC flexi cap- 10000

Thanks in advance for your best advice. And I can go upto 1.25 lakh per month sip.

Please suggest!

Nikunj Saraf: Greetings pankaj pandey. Having reviewed your current investment, I must say it is well diversified and well chosen. You may achieve 80 Lakhs to 1.3 Crores in the next 5-7 years with 14% CAGR using your current monthly sip amount.

If you want to increase your sip, try to increase your sip on funds excluding small caps.

prabakar sundaramoorthy: The following are my SIP and STP. Kindly give your comments about their performances and suggestions if any one MF to switch over.



SIPs: Plan to continue for another 5 years.

1.PGIM india flexi cap regular plan - 12500

2.mirae asset emerging blue-2500

3. Quant india active G- 10000



STPs:

1.canararob emerging-300000

2.L& T India value RV -300000

3.Quant large cap fund- 200000

4.IDFC mid cap fund- 200000

What will be my corpus fund after 5 years?

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Prabakar. Your current portfolio is in good shape. It might be worthwhile to reconsider your investments in schemes like L&T India value fund and IDFC mid cap fund to better schemes in the same category.

In the next five years, you may expect a corpus worth 40 Lakhs approx with an expected CAGR of 14%.

sachin hukkeri: Please Suggest some Mutual Fund for investment with monthly SIP of 25000. I want to save 2000000 in 3 to 4 years

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Sachin. You may invest in the following schemes to create a corpus of 20 lakh in the next 3 to 4 years based on your requirement. This portfolio consists of low to mod-high risk appetite funds.

SBI Equity Hybrid Fund -- 4,000.00

Quant Flexicap Fund -- 6,000.00

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund -- 7,000.00

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund -- 8,000.00

Total: 25,000.00

sumit singh: I am 35 years old. I want to build a corpus of 1-2 crore over a period of next 20 years. I'm ready to invest 15000 per month. Could you please suggest some mf where I could invest and reach my goals?

Which all the below funds will do.

Large Cap funds:

Axis Bluechip Fund

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

Small Cap funds:

Axis small cap

Sbi Small Cap fund

Nippon India Small Cap

Index Fund

HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Fund

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

Mid Cap

PGIM India Midcap Opportunities Fund

Axis mid cap fund

Nikunj Saraf: Hi Sumit. It appears that you have conducted thorough research on the mutual fund market. All schemes are finely selected. While creating your portfolio, I would suggest AMC diversification along with category diversification.

As an additional recommendation, I recommend adding on yearly sip amounts in order to attain your goal as soon as possible.

Amandeep Puri: I am 37 from Ghaziabad. I am an HR professional.

I had liabilities due to some losses I faced during Covid that I had to pay in the next 3 years. I am currently looking to invest some amount to create my portfolio. As of now my only SIP is running which is 1k in Axis Blue Chipfund - Direct Growth from the past 11 months.

I need to create wealth for my Daughter's education / Marriage / My Retirement approx 3-4 crores minimum.

Please suggest to me what investment I can do and how much amount I should Invest for now to create a good portfolio down the line 15 years I should not regret. Also please share the funds or invest plan names for long term with great benefits or returns and tax can also be saved in maturity amount.

Please let me know if any more information is required.

Nikunj Saraf: Hello Amandeep. I understand you have multiple goals for the next decade. If you want to build a corpus of 3-4 Cr, it's advisable to start investing in sips more and more. Say a monthly sum of approximately Rs.44000 sips.

You can add on some funds annually to reach to sip investments to 44 k. Kindly find below suggested schemes that may accomplish your future goals.

SBI Small Cap Fund

Nippon India Growth Fund

PGIM India Flexi cap Fund

Canara Robeco Emerging Equities Fund

Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund- contains lock in period

