'MF Guru: Can I make Rs 2 cr in five years?'

Vijay Sharma: I am investing in below mentioned MF monthly for the past 2.5 years.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund(G)- 7500/-

2. Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip fund(G)-2500/-

3. Canara Robeco Emerging Equities (G)-5000/-

4. Aditya Birla Flexi Cap fund (G)-5000/-

5. Parag Parikh Flexi Cap fund (G)-5000/-



Kindly suggest whether these funds are good or I need to diversify. I wanted an amount of around 2-3 cr before retirement. Currently my age is 39 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds, no further diversification is required

Vinita Rakheja: I am 28 and can invest 40k in month. At present I am investing 10k in Quant Tax Plan. I plan to build a corpus in next 10 years for home buying and retirement.

Omkeshwar Singh: Schemes that may be considered are as under

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

UTI Flexi cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity fund – Growth

Samco Flexi cap fund – Growth

Motilal Oswal Mid cap Fund - Growth

Nippon India Small Cap Fund – Growth

Kartik Chandra Mahato: I am 42 years old. I need your help with mutual fund, planning to retire in 5 years with corpus of 2 Cr.

What will be amount I need to buy mutual fund so that I can have corpus of 2 Cr after 5 years?

Omkeshwar Singh: For Rs 2 cr in 5 years, the monthly investment required will be Rs 2,25,000.

Vijay: I am 47 years old and have been investing in SIP as per below. Please suggest if any optimisation is suggested in the SIP portfolio.

SBI BLUE CHIP FUND - REGULAR PLAN – GROWTH: 10,000.00

NIPPON INDIA PHARMA FUND - GROWTH PLAN - GROWTH OPTION: 10,000.00

ADITYA BIRLA SUN LIFE FRONTLINE EQUITY FUND – GROWTH: 10,000.00

SBI BLUE CHIP FUND - REGULAR PLAN – GROWTH: 5,000.00

MIRAE ASSET LARGE CAP FUND GROWTH PLAN: 5,000.00

AXIS SMALL CAP FUND - GROWTH PLAN: 10,000.00

SBI FOCUSED EQUITY FUND REGULAR GROWTH: 10,000.00

SBI FOCUSED EQUITY FUND REGULAR GROWTH: 5,000.00

CANARA ROBECO EQUITY TAX SAVER REGULAR GROWTH: 10,000.00

MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND - REGULAR PLAN GROWTH OPTION: 2,500.00

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH: 5,000.00

ICICI PRUDENTIAL BLUECHIP FUND - GROWTH: 5,000.00

AXIS GOLD FUND - GROWTH: 10,000.00

BANK OF INDIA MID AND SMALL CAP EQUITY AND DEBT FUND GROWTH: 5,000.00

ICICI PRUDENTIAL LONG TERM BOND FUND - GROWTH: 5,000.00

Omkeshwar Singh: Many schemes are repeated, consolidate them in one and then share the portfolio for further optimization.

Gaurav Prasade: I am 37 years old with below mentioned SIPs. Please suggest for any changes to allocation. Also, I will be stepping up the SIPs by 10 to 15% annually. Please suggest if I should step up existing schemes or add any new one. My objective is build portfolio of 1 Cr. In 10 years.

HDFC Index Fund - Sensex Plan - 5k - Jan21

PPFAS Flexi Fund - 10k - Mar21

Mirae Asset Focused Fund - 5k - Sep21 (lumpsum 65k in 2019)

Axis Growth Opportunity Fund - 5k - Dec21

PPFAS conservative HY Fund - 3k - Aug22 (Lumpsum 30k in 2021)

Quant Active Fund - 2k - Aug21

Omkeshwar Singh: No changes required, and step up in the existing SIPs only, no need to add funds.

Senthil Kumar: Aged 47 Years, I am planning for a retirement fund of Rs3 Cr. Please guide.

Omkeshwar Singh: In 13 years, Rs 3 cr corpus can be created by monthly investment of Rs 70,000

Shankar Natarajan: Hello Sir, I'm 46 years old. I've not done any in MF recently. I'm planning to start Index funds SIP ~15000 per month. Can you please suggest Index fund low risk moderate returns?

Omkeshwar Singh: Please let know if the index funds will be equity or debt?

Balaji: I'm 39 years Old - Need your advise - I have yet to start the SIP or Mutual investments in my life due to fear factor. But i thought i can start something now due to age and plan for my kids wellness.

Currently My Investments will be as per below:

LIC Jeevan Anand - 60k Per Year LIC Super Annuation 84k Per year NPS - 57K Per year

Please advise for investments.

Omkeshwar Singh: You can start investment in hybrid funds like ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund, Edelweiss Balanced advantage funds.

Arvind Gupta: I am 40 years old and want to create a MF portfolio that will give me = 15% return for the next 6-8 years. I am fairly open to taking risks. Can you pls suggest a basket of 5-6 funds and how much to invest in each of them to get a corpus of 1Cr at the end of the time frame?

Omkeshwar Singh: Rs 1 cr in 8 years will require an investment (Monthly) of Rs 54000.

Schemes that can be considered are as under

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

UTI Flexi cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity fund – Growth

Samco Flexi cap fund – Growth

Motilal Oswal Mid cap Fund - Growth

Nippon India Small Cap Fund - Growth

Guru Rakshith: Hi, I'm 26 year old. I want to build a Corpus of 10 CR, which includes buying a home in 5 years and marriage and children education and also retirement.

I'm having investment in the following in monthly wise

1) NPS TIRE 1 2500 Rs

2) NPS TIRE 2 2500Rs

3) postal office PLI 3500 RS

4) SBI Focused equity 1000 Rs

5) health insurance 675 Rs

6) term insurance 2300 Rs

I want your suggestion on investing in MFs which includes tax saving also as I fall under 30% bracket with annual CTC 13LPA. I can invest another Rs 15k per month.

Omkeshwar Singh: Please let know the duration for each goal.

Rs 15K in 5 years can create a corpus of Rs 12.7 lakh

