'How can SIPs help me pay my loans?'

Do you have mutual fund queries?

Omkeshwar Singh, head, Rank MF, (external link) a mutual fund investment platform, answers your queries.

If you want Mr Singh's advice on your mutual fund investments, please mail your questions to getahead@rediff.co.in with the subject line, Ask MF Guru, along with your name, and he will offer his unbiased views.

Pradeep Koppaka: Greetings of the day! With reference to your article below,

Would you please advice on my mutual fund portfolio for any additions or changes or switches?

Here are my goals:

Car: 20 lakh down 5-6 years

Child one education: 50 lakh

Child two education: 50 lakh

Health reserves: 50 lakh

Retirement: 10 crore

My monthly salary is 1.8 lakh. I pay pf 1.2 lakh per year, NPS tier1 70k per year, LIC policies: 1.3 lakh per year.

Advice on portfolio please.

DSP TAX SAVER FUND-GROWTH: 1500 sip

MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND-REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH OPTION:2000 sip

HDFC HYBRID EQUITY FUND REGULAR PLAN GROWTH :2000 sip

TATA DIGITAL INDIA FUND REGULAR PLAN GROWTH:2500 sip

ICICI PRUDENTIAL COMMODITIES FUND GROWTH: 2500 sip

UTI MID CAP FUND-GROWTH PLAN:3000 Sip

EDELWEISS RECENTLY LISTED IPO FUND-REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH: 2500

UTI FLEXI CAP FUND-REGULAR PLAN-GROWTH:1500 sip

Omkeshwar Singh: Please specify the duration (only car duration is given), accordingly planning can be done.

Guiding Star Tongper: I have sip per month since July 2021.

1. nippon sensex direct growth 5k

2. axis Small Cap fund direct growth 5k

3. PGIM Mid cap opportunities fund 5k

4. icici prudential technology fund for 70k which I've stopped the sip since I feel that sector fund are too risky.

I'll invest for 12-13 years for my child education around 1 crore. And I also want to retire early and I hope to achieve 2-3 crore within 15 years.

I also do put some extra lump sum money in those above three fund whenever I have extra cash but my investment per month in mutual fund is not more than 20k per month. What are your suggestions sir?

Omkeshwar Singh: Three funds are sufficient, and with monthly investment of Rs. 20K corpus that can be created in 15 years is 1.2 cr, hence only one objective / goal can be met!

Tonmoy Maji: I am 37 years old, and want to build a corpus of 80 lakh in next 12 years for my child education. I want to take moderate risk. I am having sip of 16000 per month in following funds. Please review my profile and suggest any modification of funds.

Sbi blue chip 3000 pm

Mirae asset emerging bluechip 2500 pm

Quant multi asset fund 4000 pm

Uti flexi cap fund 1500 pm

Mirae asset tax saver 5000 pm.

Omkeshwar Singh: Funds are fine and with SIP of Rs. 16 K the corpus that can be created in 12 years is Rs. 60 lakh

Amit Sharma: Could you please guide me from where I can invest in mutual funds? Like, should I invest using third party app i.e. Paytm, etc., or, should I invest using their own AMC portal i.e. tata, axis, SBI, L&T, etc? Please let me know safe investment way for future prospects.

Omkeshwar Singh: Both ways are fine and safe, via app in one place all the funds can be assessed.

Kalyan D: I just started investing in mutual fund and below are my fund details:

Motilal Oswal flexicap fund- 5000/ month

Axis blue chip fund growth - 5000/ month

ICICI technology fund- 1000/ month

Are these good to continue or need any changes? Please help. Goal is to have a corpus fund for house buying.

Omkeshwar Singh: These are good funds

Amit Bhatia: I am 41 years old. I have no portfolio as yet and I have loans of about 50 Lakh on my head along with Children education, Health Insurance and Other insurance premiums as my liabilities.

I have 75000 going to HDFC Sanchay Plus plan which is my only investment.

How can I build a SIP to get rid of my loans in next 5-7 years and build a sizeable corpus like 20 lakh at least without compromising with my current expenses?

My Monthly Income is INR 1.70 lakh net.

Omkeshwar Singh: A corpus of 50 lakh can be created in 6 years by monthly investment of Rs 42,500.

Prasheel Tawar: I am 30-yr old and I want to have a corpus amount of 5 cr in next 20 to 25 year. Can you ease suggest some funds here?

Omkeshwar Singh: A few schemes that you can consider are:

UTI Flexi Cap Fund – Growth

Axis ESG Equity Fund – Growth

HDFC Index Fund – Sensex Plan – Growth

Samco Flexi cap Fund - Growth

Pradyot Kumar Hota: I have recently got a job. I can only spent 5k max per month. So please suggest some ideas where I can invest.

Mayandi Ganesan: My investments for the past 1 year are:

1. UTI Flexj Cap FundDirect Growth SIP5000

2. Canara Rebeco Equity Fund - SIP5000

I can proportionately increase above funds with additional 30 to 50%. Along with this additional increase, would like to invest in further/new well-performing, return oriented MFs with medium risk, yet to meet my goal of achieving a corpus of minimum 1 crore within 10 years.

Omkeshwar Singh: With a monthly investment of Rs. 12.5 K` in 10 years a corpus of Rs. 32 lakh

Request you to advise me BEST MFs to start with new SIPs depending upon current market volatility.

